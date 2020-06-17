8703 Sharonbrook Drive

Well Built Post War Modern With Lots of Charm. Great Location off Sharon Rd West. Mahogany Paneling In Den, Kitchen Cabinets Are Also Mahogany. Original Retro Bathrooms That Are Amazing. 2 Fireplaces. New Carpet & Paint. Fenced Back Yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
