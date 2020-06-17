All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

8703 Sharonbrook Drive

8703 Sharonbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8703 Sharonbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Built Post War Modern With Lots of Charm. Great Location off Sharon Rd West. Mahogany Paneling In Den, Kitchen Cabinets Are Also Mahogany. Original Retro Bathrooms That Are Amazing. 2 Fireplaces. New Carpet & Paint. Fenced Back Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 Sharonbrook Drive have any available units?
8703 Sharonbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8703 Sharonbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8703 Sharonbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 Sharonbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8703 Sharonbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8703 Sharonbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8703 Sharonbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 8703 Sharonbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 Sharonbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 Sharonbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 8703 Sharonbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8703 Sharonbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8703 Sharonbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 Sharonbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8703 Sharonbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8703 Sharonbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8703 Sharonbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
