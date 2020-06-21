Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6511 Falls Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6511 Falls Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6511 Falls Lake Drive
6511 Falls Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6511 Falls Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
- Fabulous ranch home in Langston. Hardwoods in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Master on main. SS appliances. Pet fee $400. Renters Ins. Req.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4625126)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6511 Falls Lake Drive have any available units?
6511 Falls Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6511 Falls Lake Drive have?
Some of 6511 Falls Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6511 Falls Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6511 Falls Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 Falls Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6511 Falls Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6511 Falls Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6511 Falls Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6511 Falls Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 Falls Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 Falls Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6511 Falls Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6511 Falls Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6511 Falls Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 Falls Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6511 Falls Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte