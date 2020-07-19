All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6333 Alder Court

6333 Alder Court · No Longer Available
Location

6333 Alder Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,150 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Alder Court have any available units?
6333 Alder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 Alder Court have?
Some of 6333 Alder Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Alder Court currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Alder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Alder Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6333 Alder Court is pet friendly.
Does 6333 Alder Court offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Alder Court offers parking.
Does 6333 Alder Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 Alder Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Alder Court have a pool?
No, 6333 Alder Court does not have a pool.
Does 6333 Alder Court have accessible units?
No, 6333 Alder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Alder Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 Alder Court does not have units with dishwashers.
