All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3017 Dogwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3017 Dogwood Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:15 PM

3017 Dogwood Avenue

3017 Dogwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3017 Dogwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Dogwood Avenue have any available units?
3017 Dogwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3017 Dogwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Dogwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Dogwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 Dogwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3017 Dogwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3017 Dogwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Dogwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Dogwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Dogwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3017 Dogwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Dogwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3017 Dogwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Dogwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Dogwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 Dogwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 Dogwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte