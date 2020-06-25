All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2322 Cilantro Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2322 Cilantro Way
Last updated June 8 2019 at 3:59 PM

2322 Cilantro Way

2322 Cilantro Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2322 Cilantro Way, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Cilantro Way have any available units?
2322 Cilantro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2322 Cilantro Way currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Cilantro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Cilantro Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Cilantro Way is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Cilantro Way offer parking?
No, 2322 Cilantro Way does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Cilantro Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Cilantro Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Cilantro Way have a pool?
No, 2322 Cilantro Way does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Cilantro Way have accessible units?
No, 2322 Cilantro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Cilantro Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Cilantro Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Cilantro Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Cilantro Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte