Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

2144 Cumberland Avenue

2144 Cumberland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2144 Cumberland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Freedom Park

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Cumberland Avenue have any available units?
2144 Cumberland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2144 Cumberland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Cumberland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Cumberland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2144 Cumberland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2144 Cumberland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2144 Cumberland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2144 Cumberland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Cumberland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Cumberland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2144 Cumberland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Cumberland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2144 Cumberland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Cumberland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 Cumberland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 Cumberland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2144 Cumberland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
