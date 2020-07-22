Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1013 Marble St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1013 Marble St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1013 Marble St
1013 Marble Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
1013 Marble Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute two bedroom with fenced yard! - Must see! Two bedroom home with office/flex space area. Fenced yard.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5638752)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Marble St have any available units?
1013 Marble St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1013 Marble St currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Marble St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Marble St pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Marble St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1013 Marble St offer parking?
No, 1013 Marble St does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Marble St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Marble St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Marble St have a pool?
No, 1013 Marble St does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Marble St have accessible units?
No, 1013 Marble St does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Marble St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Marble St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Marble St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Marble St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte