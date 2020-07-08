All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

9810 Lawndale

9810 Lawndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9810 Lawndale Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f39ce0606d ---- Lots of Space! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement. Features spacious eat-in kitchen, great room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished basement and large back yard. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 Lawndale have any available units?
9810 Lawndale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9810 Lawndale have?
Some of 9810 Lawndale's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9810 Lawndale currently offering any rent specials?
9810 Lawndale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 Lawndale pet-friendly?
Yes, 9810 Lawndale is pet friendly.
Does 9810 Lawndale offer parking?
Yes, 9810 Lawndale offers parking.
Does 9810 Lawndale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 Lawndale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 Lawndale have a pool?
No, 9810 Lawndale does not have a pool.
Does 9810 Lawndale have accessible units?
No, 9810 Lawndale does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 Lawndale have units with dishwashers?
No, 9810 Lawndale does not have units with dishwashers.

