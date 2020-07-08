9810 Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f39ce0606d ---- Lots of Space! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement. Features spacious eat-in kitchen, great room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished basement and large back yard. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups