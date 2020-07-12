/
265 Apartments for rent in Waldo, Kansas City, MO
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
1007 West 75th Street
1007 West 75th Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1500 sqft
Remodeled 4 bd / 4 bath condo just off Ward Parkway in Waldo - Fully renovated, 1,500 square-foot, 4 bedroom, 4 bath condo 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza
218 W 74th St
218 West 74th Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$2,500
3696 sqft
Priced to rent in Waldo! Make this building your own!
230 W 73rd Terrace
230 West 73rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
Waldo Bungalow in Prime Location! Walk to dining and nightlife. Renovated in the last few years! 3 bd/1 bth Beautiful Hardwoods and fresh paint throughout.
8430 Oak Street, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com
8430 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$450
144 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Take a 3D virtual tour of the house --> www.livehomeroom.com/oak **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
8 East 85th Street
8 East 85th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Waldo Ranch - Property Id: 318056 Fully updated conveniently located single-family home in S. Waldo with all the appliances included and a fenced in back yard. Available beginning in August. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
7942 Summit Street
7942 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
This property has undergone 10s of thousands of dollars of renovations. From new siding to new window located throughout. This updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house is located in the heart of Waldo.
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Stop by Blvd64 Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a brand new one or two bedroom apartment, Blvd64 Apartments has what you're looking for! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1047 sqft
Elegantly designed inside and out. Each unit includes a fireplace, air conditioning, kitchen appliances and laundry hook-ups. Swimming pool, BBQ area, clubhouse, business center, carport and parking. Pet friendly.
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
818 sqft
Minutes away from Leawood Plaza, these cable-ready homes feature plush carpeting, vinyl flooring, and extra storage room. Residents get access to a swimming pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with over 1000 square feet of space near Leawood Plaza. On-site laundry facilities and lots of green space. Apartments offer large closets and private patios and balconies.
8926 Grand Avenue
8926 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Move-in ready! - Almost Brand New Living! This home is ready for a happy tenant. Great open floor plan with main floor master. Quality finishes and designer decor.
9649 McGee
9649 Mc Gee Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1292 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, garage parking, spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.
2218 W 72nd St
2218 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1 sqft
Cute Cottage home for Rent! 3bed 1.5 Bath. Sunroom, big backyard, quiet street. washer dryer in the basement, and 1 car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities, and lawn, no pets allowed, and no Section 8. Application fee is $35 per adult.
401 East 63rd Terrace - 1, Unit 1
401 East 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit in a very nice neighborhood. Conveniently located just West of 71 HWY and minutes away from Rockhurst, UMKC, and the Plaza. All utilities included except for electricity.
6434 The Paseo
6434 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL - 2 MONTHS FREE WITH NEW 13 MONTH LEASE! This renovated East Brookside property features spacious layout and design, an updated and modernized kitchen, multiple windows for natural light, large bedrooms with roomy closets.
442 East Meyer Boulevard
442 East Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
In the heart of Brookside, this beautiful duplex unit brings everything you need! Step in to the large, expansive living room with beautiful hardwood floors and decorative fireplace! Enjoy the character with arched doorways and original crown
211 W. 89th Terrace
211 West 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
211 W.
9560 Charlotte Street
9560 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
830 sqft
Completely rehabbed 2 bed 1 bath duplex. All new plumbing, flooring, doors, fixtures, water heater, windows, stainless steel appliances, HVAC. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Exterior windows and siding will be improved and painted shortly.
7440 Arleta Boulevard
7440 Arleta Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located just off 75th St.
7442 Arleta Boulevard
7442 Arleta Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located just off 75th St.
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
