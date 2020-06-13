318 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kansas City, MO

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Kansas City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Plaza
38 Units Available
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hill Haven
17 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hill Haven
11 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Crown Center
108 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,173
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Gashland
3 Units Available
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$749
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Legacy East
68 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Walnut
12 Units Available
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Beacon Hills
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
The Downtown Loop
20 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Crossroads
8 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Coves North
21 Units Available
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,191
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Hanover Place
2 Units Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
880 sqft
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Valentine
1 Unit Available
3726 Washington Street
3726 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
944 sqft
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
The Downtown Loop
158 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Coves
12 Units Available
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kansas City, MO

Finding an apartment in Kansas City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

