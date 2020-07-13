21 Apartments under $600 for rent in Kansas City, MO

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Waldo
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Grandview
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$470
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Key Coalition
1808 E 35th St
1808 East 35th Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
1 bedroom Apartment Unit - Property Id: 98101 We DON'T show the apartment until we have an approved application on file. -Rent covers the Water Bill. -1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, washer/dryer in unit. -NO pets allowed.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
North India Mound
5502 NORLEDGE AVE
5502 Norledge Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
816 sqft
2 Bedroom House - All electric - 2 Bedroom House in northeast. All electric and no gas bill, discounted rate. Qualifications are: Combined income of 3 times the monthly rent, good rental history, or cosign by family member for students.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waldo
8430 Oak Street, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com
8430 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$450
144 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Take a 3D virtual tour of the house --> www.livehomeroom.com/oak **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Broadway Gillham
3136 Grand Ave - 2
3136 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$550
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Check out this charming building in the Union Hill, Martini Corner area of Kansas City! SPECIAL! Third month free rent! Building was built in 1930 and centrally located close to all the fun! Park your car in the new and huge off-street parking lot

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills
5720 Park Avenue
5720 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
572 sqft
This 572 square foot single family home has 1 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 5720 Park Ave Kansas City, Missouri.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Hyde Park
1002 E 43rd Street - Studio
1002 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$600
450 sqft
Studio apartment with separate entrance! Gated building, apartment is in the basement with outside separate entrance & separate locking gate. Water is paid, tenant to pay for gas & electric. Laundry on site, street parking & free trash & recycling.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Plaza
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
4626 Genesee Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Washington
1111 S Brookside Ave
1111 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Washington
1105 S Brookside Ave
1105 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Kansas City
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Riverview
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Kensington
1646 North 18th Street - B
1646 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
615 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom town home. Features living space and dining space with direct access to bedroom and to kitchen. Includes a garage for parking or extra storage. Front porch good for Spring/Summer lounging and back deck great for private entertaining

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Fairland Heights
1231 S Franklin Ave
1231 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
Coming soon, August 1: Currently occupied. No showings yet. Nice duplex near Van Horn High School and bus lines. Off street parking and a full basement make this unit an excellent value. These nice units do not come with kitchen appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Kansas City
Last updated December 19 at 01:00am
50 Units Available
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Century Estates
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
11738 Garnett Street
11738 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$425
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Moody Hills
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$500
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kansas City rent trends were flat over the past month

Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $920 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $920 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

