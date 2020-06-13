Apartment List
/
MO
/
kansas city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

211 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
The Downtown Loop
39 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
The Downtown Loop
28 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$945
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
26 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
The Coves
7 Units Available
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$672
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$733
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,064
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crestview
15 Units Available
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1110 sqft
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and hook-up for washer and dryer. Patio or balcony, fireplace and walk-in closets. Basketball and volleyball courts, 24-hour gym and swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
The Downtown Loop
23 Units Available
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$957
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1540 sqft
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Walnut
12 Units Available
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
The Downtown Loop
7 Units Available
600 Central Street
600 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OGGI Lofts (pronounced OH-gee) are gorgeous, newly renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Downtown Kansas City. With stunning views of the River Market and beyond, enjoy amazing amenities both in and outside your home!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Platte Brook North
25 Units Available
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1069 sqft
Let nature surround you at this stunning, unique community. Modern amenities include pool, volleyball court, dog park, gym and cozy clubhouse. Internet and appliances included along with a private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 04:30pm
The Downtown Loop
5 Units Available
Sky on Main
920 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,933
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Sky On Main offers condo-level finishes not commonly found in Kansas City apartments. From Concierge-level services to upgraded sound proofing and ultra-luxury finishes, you may feel a bit spoiled.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roanoke
146 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
River Market
35 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,038
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1266 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,248
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$752
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Plaza
38 Units Available
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hill Haven
17 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Crossroads
9 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kansas City, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kansas City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKansas City 3 BedroomsKansas City Accessible ApartmentsKansas City Apartments under $600Kansas City Apartments under $700Kansas City Apartments under $800
Kansas City Apartments with BalconyKansas City Apartments with GarageKansas City Apartments with GymKansas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKansas City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Apartments with Pool
Kansas City Apartments with Washer-DryerKansas City Cheap PlacesKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Furnished ApartmentsKansas City Luxury PlacesKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary