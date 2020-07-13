All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:42 AM

Staley Crossing

Open Now until 5pm
9535 N Main St · (816) 281-1545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Sherrydale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9537M-9537M · Avail. now

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 9543B-9543B · Avail. Sep 13

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 9539M-9539M · Avail. Oct 1

$1,488

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Staley Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
game room
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
new construction
playground
sauna
smoke-free community
Our brand new community combines the unique fusion of sophistication, style and the convenience of an impeccable setting. One that sets the precedent for style, prestige and the ultimate in upscale living. Enjoy the remarkable amenities including a Swimming Pool, Kids Park, Gym, Game Room, Indoor Children's Play Room, TV Lounge, Year-round Spa, Business Center, Large Open Floor Plans, Upgraded Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Crown Molding, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer. Staley Crossing offers all this and more by providing impressive homes for residents to live, entertain and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months only
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per application
Deposit: $400 per unit
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: 1 and 2 card attached garages and street parking.
Storage Details: Basements with storage in select units, storage closet in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Staley Crossing have any available units?
Staley Crossing has 12 units available starting at $1,429 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Staley Crossing have?
Some of Staley Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Staley Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Staley Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Staley Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Staley Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Staley Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Staley Crossing offers parking.
Does Staley Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Staley Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Staley Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Staley Crossing has a pool.
Does Staley Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Staley Crossing has accessible units.
Does Staley Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Staley Crossing has units with dishwashers.
