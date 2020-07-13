Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill game room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access key fob access media room new construction playground sauna smoke-free community

Our brand new community combines the unique fusion of sophistication, style and the convenience of an impeccable setting. One that sets the precedent for style, prestige and the ultimate in upscale living. Enjoy the remarkable amenities including a Swimming Pool, Kids Park, Gym, Game Room, Indoor Children's Play Room, TV Lounge, Year-round Spa, Business Center, Large Open Floor Plans, Upgraded Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Crown Molding, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer. Staley Crossing offers all this and more by providing impressive homes for residents to live, entertain and relax.