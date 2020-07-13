Amenities
Our brand new community combines the unique fusion of sophistication, style and the convenience of an impeccable setting. One that sets the precedent for style, prestige and the ultimate in upscale living. Enjoy the remarkable amenities including a Swimming Pool, Kids Park, Gym, Game Room, Indoor Children's Play Room, TV Lounge, Year-round Spa, Business Center, Large Open Floor Plans, Upgraded Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Crown Molding, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer. Staley Crossing offers all this and more by providing impressive homes for residents to live, entertain and relax.