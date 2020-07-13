All apartments in Kansas City
Forest Park Apartments.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Forest Park Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
4623 NE Winn Rd · (816) 226-5015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO 64117
Glenhaven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-301 · Avail. Aug 28

$710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 25-304 · Avail. Sep 4

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
parking
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Forest Park Apartments in North Kansas City, Missouri! We are owned and operated by Monarch Investment & Management Group, LLC.

Forest Park Apartments are set in a secluded area of the North Land, and we provide all that you are looking for in a future home and community. Our 1 , 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes gives you all of the luxury options you would need in a home! Easily located near all major highways North Kansas City, Missouri has to offer, you will get where you need to go, when you need to be there, and fast!
We are located near many parks, are a walk-able distance from Lakewood Elementary School, and we are set right next to a large pond with accompanying bicycling trail! Our pet friendly community also has a swimming pool, fitness facility, walking trail, and on-site laundry facility. Our community also offers an on site management team and a 24 hour emergency maintenance team that will take care of your needs!

Come experience all the comfort and convenien

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100, $200, $300 (Up to 1 full month's rent)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first pet, $100 for additional
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25 for first pet, $15 for additional

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Forest Park Apartments have any available units?
Forest Park Apartments has 2 units available starting at $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Park Apartments have?
Some of Forest Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forest Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forest Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Forest Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Forest Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Forest Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forest Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.

