Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Forest Park Apartments in North Kansas City, Missouri! We are owned and operated by Monarch Investment & Management Group, LLC.



Forest Park Apartments are set in a secluded area of the North Land, and we provide all that you are looking for in a future home and community. Our 1 , 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes gives you all of the luxury options you would need in a home! Easily located near all major highways North Kansas City, Missouri has to offer, you will get where you need to go, when you need to be there, and fast!

We are located near many parks, are a walk-able distance from Lakewood Elementary School, and we are set right next to a large pond with accompanying bicycling trail! Our pet friendly community also has a swimming pool, fitness facility, walking trail, and on-site laundry facility. Our community also offers an on site management team and a 24 hour emergency maintenance team that will take care of your needs!



Come experience all the comfort and convenien