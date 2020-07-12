Amenities
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds. We offer unmatched amenities that include two resort-style pools with Jacuzzis, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a luxurious resident clubhouse, bark-park and outdoor picnic area with grills.Choose from our variety of spacious, pet-friendly one and two-bedroom floorplans that feature custom design features including crown molding, cathedral ceilings, bay windows, wood-burning fireplaces, and stunning lake views. In-home laundry, oversized closets, extra storage space, and private garages are provided in select units for your convenience.