Kansas City, MO
The Crossing At Barry Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

The Crossing At Barry Road

7831 NW Roanridge Rd · (936) 247-1573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO 64151
The Coves

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7843F · Avail. Aug 25

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 7845K · Avail. now

$876

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 7883E · Avail. now

$884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7859J · Avail. Aug 6

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 7891H · Avail. Aug 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 7859K · Avail. Jul 29

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossing At Barry Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
alarm system
concierge
doorman
media room
tennis court
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds. We offer unmatched amenities that include two resort-style pools with Jacuzzis, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a luxurious resident clubhouse, bark-park and outdoor picnic area with grills.Choose from our variety of spacious, pet-friendly one and two-bedroom floorplans that feature custom design features including crown molding, cathedral ceilings, bay windows, wood-burning fireplaces, and stunning lake views. In-home laundry, oversized closets, extra storage space, and private garages are provided in select units for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $155 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, BH Liability: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space, Detached Garage: $80, Private Garages in Some Units.
Storage Details: Storage Closet On Patio/Balcony
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crossing At Barry Road have any available units?
The Crossing At Barry Road has 13 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Crossing At Barry Road have?
Some of The Crossing At Barry Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossing At Barry Road currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossing At Barry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Crossing At Barry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossing At Barry Road is pet friendly.
Does The Crossing At Barry Road offer parking?
Yes, The Crossing At Barry Road offers parking.
Does The Crossing At Barry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crossing At Barry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossing At Barry Road have a pool?
Yes, The Crossing At Barry Road has a pool.
Does The Crossing At Barry Road have accessible units?
Yes, The Crossing At Barry Road has accessible units.
Does The Crossing At Barry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossing At Barry Road has units with dishwashers.
