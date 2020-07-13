Apartment List
/
MO
/
kansas city
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

103 Apartments under $800 for rent in Kansas City, MO

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
18 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,191
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Neighborhood United For Action
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
St. Catherine's Gardens
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Grandview
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Hanover Place
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
553 sqft
Lovely updated one bedroom in stately brick building. Contemporary features like subway tile and modern bathroom sink. Hardwood floors, tons of light, entry closet with ceiling fans in living and bedroom, plus breakfast nook.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Western Hills
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
818 sqft
Minutes away from Leawood Plaza, these cable-ready homes feature plush carpeting, vinyl flooring, and extra storage room. Residents get access to a swimming pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
17 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
507 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$660
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Hyde Park neighborhood. Near Metro bus line with access to US-71 and I-35. Pet-friendly with elevator and parking. Updated kitchens, extra storage and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
Hanover Place
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$716
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
558 sqft
Pet-friendly, newly remodeled studio and one-bedroom apartments are near city bus lines, easy access to major freeways and Historic Hyde Park. Recently remodeled with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, controlled entrance access and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 242

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
22 Units Available
Hanover Place
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$795
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
938 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
6 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$760
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
618 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood cabinets, luxurious Turkish tile and spacious walk-in closets. Tenants enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and coffee bar. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
447 sqft
Combining modern flair with historic charm, these apartments were renovated in 2014, restoring original details from 1922. Clean and airy, these modern spaces offer extra storage, as well as pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
2 Units Available
North Hyde Park
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$750
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
424 sqft
1920s style stairways, rich historic ambiance in heart of Hyde Park. Pet-friendly studio, one-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, on-site laundry, controlled building access. Close to public transit, shopping, US-71, I-35.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
2 Units Available
North Hyde Park
Alexander
3421 Locust St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
This historic residence was built in the 1920s, offering character and charm. Renovated in 2013, the space is now modern, featuring maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Two-story porches overlook the quiet, tree-lined street.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with over 1000 square feet of space near Leawood Plaza. On-site laundry facilities and lots of green space. Apartments offer large closets and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Glenhaven
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units offer residents hardwood floors, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, pool, gym and BBQ grill area. Easy access to major highways, including I-35 and I-29.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 26 at 04:17pm
6 Units Available
North Hyde Park
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$701
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
460 sqft
Welcome to Pinnacle Lofts, a community of upscale apartments in Wichita, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
18 Units Available
Lea Manor
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Platte Brook North
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1069 sqft
Let nature surround you at this stunning, unique community. Modern amenities include pool, volleyball court, dog park, gym and cozy clubhouse. Internet and appliances included along with a private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
1 Unit Available
Park Central-Research Park
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
500 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Watkins Place.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
47 Units Available
Loma Vista
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Loma Vista
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kansas City rent trends were flat over the past month

Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $920 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $920 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKansas City 3 BedroomsKansas City Accessible ApartmentsKansas City Apartments under $600Kansas City Apartments under $700Kansas City Apartments under $800
    Kansas City Apartments with BalconyKansas City Apartments with GarageKansas City Apartments with GymKansas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKansas City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Apartments with Pool
    Kansas City Apartments with Washer-DryerKansas City Cheap PlacesKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Furnished ApartmentsKansas City Luxury PlacesKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
    Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
    Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
    Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
    GashlandBroadway Gillham

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
    Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary