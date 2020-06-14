Apartment List
/
MO
/
kansas city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kansas City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riss Lake
11 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$691
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Hanover Place
2 Units Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
880 sqft
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$850
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:28pm
Volker
6 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,019
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Riss Lake Meadows
36 Units Available
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$960
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
The Downtown Loop
39 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Stormy Acres
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Roanoke
144 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Breen Hills
36 Units Available
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,018
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1361 sqft
Luxurious, new apartment homes with modern kitchens and tasteful decor. Community features include resort style pool, cabanas, scenic walking trails, on-site massage therapy, and digital movie theater room. Off HWY 45, minutes to downtown Parkville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
River Market
34 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,038
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,264
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1266 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Downtown Loop
32 Units Available
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New Mark
30 Units Available
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$752
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Plaza
38 Units Available
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hill Haven
17 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hill Haven
11 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kansas City, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kansas City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKansas City 3 BedroomsKansas City Accessible ApartmentsKansas City Apartments under $600Kansas City Apartments under $700Kansas City Apartments under $800
Kansas City Apartments with BalconyKansas City Apartments with GarageKansas City Apartments with GymKansas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKansas City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Apartments with Pool
Kansas City Apartments with Washer-DryerKansas City Cheap PlacesKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Furnished ApartmentsKansas City Luxury PlacesKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary