Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$734
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 N. Water Street Unit C
211 North Water Street, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
{211 C} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 N. Water Street Unit A
211 N Water St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
{211 A} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
1288 Blackberry Drive
1288 Blackberry Drive, Liberty, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
must see! Newer Reverse story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garage. Located in Liberty schools and next to the community center. Gorgeous Hardwoods on main level. Very open floor plan! Master and 2nd bedroom on main level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
158 S Leonard - 1
158 S Leonard St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 158 S Leonard - 1 in Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
216 S Jewell - 1
216 S Jewell St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 216 S Jewell - 1 in Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
112 E FRANKLIN ST. - 2
112 East Franklin Street, Liberty, MO
Studio
$680
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Apartment

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1757 Shannon Drive
1757 Shannon Drive, Liberty, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1366 sqft
Another property by Kevin with Renterswarehouse. Available 8/15/20. Liberty 3 Bedroom in White Tail PondThis 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Liberty
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
7015 North Chas Drive - D
7015 N Chas Dr, Pleasant Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Freshly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. This unit has tons of storage space. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. There is an ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom. Unit has a great balcony for relaxing on.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
North Brook
1 Unit Available
7436 N Mckinley Avenue
7436 North Mckinley Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team. This is a beautifully maintained home located in the desirable Northbrook neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
North Brook
1 Unit Available
7514 N Lewis Avenue
7514 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1797 sqft
Cozy, Bright, & Inviting 2 Story nestled on a fenced spacious lot. This home features a gorgeous oversized kitchen with outdoor access to triple sized deck. The newly carpeted stairs leads to an huge master, and 3 larger bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hill Haven
17 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Glenhaven
2 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units offer residents hardwood floors, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, pool, gym and BBQ grill area. Easy access to major highways, including I-35 and I-29.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sherwood Estates
2 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Meadowbrook North
5 Units Available
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hill Haven
8 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8334 N Spruce Avenue
8334 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Beautiful Northland Townhome-Available NOW! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491178?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Park West
1 Unit Available
5024 N Topping Ave
5024 North Topping Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly remolded duplex 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage. - This spacious duplex is located at 5024 N. Topping Ave. Kansas City, Mo The location could not be better as its located near I-435. Fresh paint, new carpet and new appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18902 Lynchburg Place
18902 East Lynchburg Place, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1245 sqft
{18902} New Construction! Open and Bright with Neutral Colors Throughout! Fort Osage School District! - Pristine Foushee Homes Split Entry Available this May! Quality, energy efficient construction by acclaimed builder! Open concept with generously

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gracemor-randolph Corners
1 Unit Available
5618 N Manchester Avenue
5618 North Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
5618 N Manchester Avenue Available 06/29/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Winnetonka
1 Unit Available
4735 N Winchester Ave
4735 North Winchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
4735 N Winchester Ave Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed - 3 Bdrm 2 Bth - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Schedule a viewing to see for yourself! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randall
1 Unit Available
17512 E Susquehanna Dr
17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225 Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms.

Median Rent in Liberty

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Liberty is $733, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $899.
Studio
$579
1 Bed
$733
2 Beds
$899
3+ Beds
$1,229
City GuideLiberty
Whether it's by luck, careful planning, creative ingenuity, or general wisdom, you have decided to look at the rental market in this fine city. A hometown where affordability and fun meet, finding a place like Liberty is like finding the great white buffalo. So read on, my friends, and learn all you need to know about renting and living in this nice suburban city.
Life in Liberty

Liberty is a popular place to live due to its small-town atmosphere and local culture. Finding a rental where you can walk to a nearby bar (or winery for the more refined taste) is one of the perks to living here. In fact, all of the streets are perfectly walkable, and many neighborhoods have delights worth walking to. There is a great little bakery, a couple bars and a winery, as well as a good amount of shopping and dining. For you history buffs, there is the Jesse James Bank Museum and Ole Bills Museum. For more fun, there are movie theaters, a bowling alley, and a roller skating rink. Or, you can always play a round of golf.

Rental rates range from $450 to over $1,500. Most rental properties are houses and duplexes, with a few apartments for rent in town as well. Rental homes and duplexes can cost anywhere from $600 to $2,600, depending on the size and the shape they are in. These rentals include brand-spankin' new two-story cul-de-sac houses, tiny downtown houses, and mid-century converted mansions. Now if you want a cheap apartment, or just prefer living in a building, then there are a few apartments for rent as well. These types of rentals are typically less than $600 and come with basic amenities, such as a swimming pool, playground, and laundry room.

As you can see, there is little reason not to live right here in Liberty. So come on down and stay a while!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Liberty?
In Liberty, the median rent is $579 for a studio, $733 for a 1-bedroom, $899 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,229 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Liberty, check out our monthly Liberty Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Liberty?
Some of the colleges located in the Liberty area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Liberty?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Liberty from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

