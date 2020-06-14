Apartment List
/
MO
/
kansas city
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

169 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kansas City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Neighborhood United For Action
12 Units Available
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Valentine
1 Unit Available
3726 Washington Street
3726 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
944 sqft
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Walnut
8 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Hanover Place
2 Units Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
880 sqft
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$850
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:28pm
Volker
6 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Riss Lake Meadows
36 Units Available
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$960
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Downtown Loop
39 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
The Downtown Loop
31 Units Available
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Plaza
37 Units Available
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hill Haven
16 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hill Haven
11 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Plaza
7 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
Southmoreland
4 Units Available
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
South Plaza
17 Units Available
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Downtown Loop
27 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$945
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
The Coves
7 Units Available
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$672
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$733
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
The Downtown Loop
23 Units Available
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$957
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1424 sqft
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kansas City, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kansas City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKansas City 3 BedroomsKansas City Accessible ApartmentsKansas City Apartments under $600Kansas City Apartments under $700Kansas City Apartments under $800
Kansas City Apartments with BalconyKansas City Apartments with GarageKansas City Apartments with GymKansas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKansas City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Apartments with Pool
Kansas City Apartments with Washer-DryerKansas City Cheap PlacesKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Furnished ApartmentsKansas City Luxury PlacesKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary