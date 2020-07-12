/
gashland
133 Apartments for rent in Gashland, Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 9 at 03:59pm
16 Units Available
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1234 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Gashland
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$685
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 23 at 02:53pm
$
11 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated November 14 at 01:31am
Contact for Availability
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$974
1110 sqft
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
10110 North Wyandotte Street
10110 North Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8332 N Spruce Ave
8332 North Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1317 sqft
8332 N Spruce Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Like-New KCMO Townhome-Showings Begin in LATE JULY! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo,
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
7912 North Michigan Avenue
7912 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2915 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has elegant hardwood floors and a beautiful brick arch in the entryway.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
7828 North Michigan Avenue
7828 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2370 sqft
Walk into soaring ceilings with open living and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous views from bay windows. 2 over-sized bedrooms on main floor separated by full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
7832 North Michigan Avenue
7832 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2894 sqft
2 Story home with an updated eat in kitchen. Enclosed sun porch off of the living room can be used year around and faces a creek with woods. Large bedrooms, updated master bedroom, office/den on main level and basement.
Results within 5 miles of Gashland
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
18 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$720
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1446 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$962
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
12 Units Available
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$640
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$818
1016 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
14 Units Available
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,191
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:42pm
12 Units Available
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
