Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Independence, MO

Glendale
Bridger
1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Southern
6 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Blackburn
9 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$919
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Glendale
3 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Bridger
Contact for Availability
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pitcher
1 Unit Available
11009 E 35th St
11009 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute 3 bed 1 bath ranch - Cute 3 bed 1 bath ranch. 1 car garage with garage door opener. Possible 4th (non-conforming) bedroom only basement. Large fenced-in yard. (RLNE5696365)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Procter
1 Unit Available
724 S Crysler Unit B
724 S Crysler Ave, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
Independence Duplex with lots of Space with Large two car Garage - This 2nd floor duplex is located in Independence. The duplex offers 3 plus bedrooms and 2 full bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill Park
1 Unit Available
9404 E 23rd St S
9404 East 23rd Street South, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
9404 E 23rd St S. Independence, MO. 64052 Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randall
1 Unit Available
406 N Downey Ave
406 North Downey Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Duplex in Independence - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Duplex in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairland Heights
1 Unit Available
1700 S Brookside Ave
1700 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1700 S Brookside Ave. Independence, MO 64052 Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of Independence
1 Unit Available
637 S Crysler B
637 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
637 S Crysler - Property Id: 254172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254172 Property Id 254172 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5727967)

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sycamore
1 Unit Available
15200 E 40th Street South
15200 East 40th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1.5 bath in Independence - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area with track lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern
1 Unit Available
15101 E 44th St S
15101 East 44th Street South, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
4500 sqft
This house is under construction. The house will be available in June 2020. This house is a ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 4+ bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randall
1 Unit Available
408 N Downey Ave
408 North Downey Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1700 sqft
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Duplex in Independence - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Duplex in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randall
1 Unit Available
17512 E Susquehanna Dr
17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225 Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of Independence
1 Unit Available
132 W. Linden Ave.
132 West Linden Avenue, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1550 sqft
4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Independence Home - Located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. this 4 Bedroom 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairland Heights
1 Unit Available
1726 Hawthorne Court
1726 Hawthorne Court, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1501 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bundschu
1 Unit Available
11403 E 10th St S
11403 East 10th Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
11403 E 10th St S, Independence MO 64054 Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Luff
1 Unit Available
13704 E 41st Ter S
13704 East 41st Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1127 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This cute ranch home was just renovated with fresh paint and new carpet throughout interior.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hanthorn
1 Unit Available
1405 S Crane St
1405 South Crane Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
So Much Larger than it Looks! Here is a Full 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Ranch in Independence. Basement is unfinished, but does have the washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Town Hall
1 Unit Available
510 N Westwood Dr
510 Westwood Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1808 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 N Westwood Dr in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Glendale
1 Unit Available
16318 East 34th Street South
16318 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY..

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Hill Park
1 Unit Available
2106 South Arlington Avenue
2106 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with main floor laundry is available now and features kitchen appliances, off street parking, and a huge yard. No vouchers.

Median Rent in Independence

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Independence is $742, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $910.
Studio
$586
1 Bed
$742
2 Beds
$910
3+ Beds
$1,244
City GuideIndependence
Here are some fun facts about Independence: it was the starting point of the California, Oregon and Santa Fe trails! Harry S. Truman was born here! Wow? Wow! Historical significance aside, let's find you an apartment in Independence.
Neighborhoods in Independence

The key to finding a good place in Independence is knowing who you are and what you're looking for. While Independence may not have the amenities of Chicago, St. Louis, or well, even really Kansas City, there are neighborhoods that will play to the specific type of lifestyle you want to live.

Independence has a well-preserved and charming historical district located close to downtown. Okay, so this is not Michigan Avenue, and it certainly isn't Madison Avenue. But, the rents certainly aren't Michigan or Madison Avenues either. The Englewood Art District on the western edge of town and the nearby Historic Independence Square have several two and three bedroom rental homes that put you within easy walking distance to art galleries and independent restaurants and shops. The characteristics of this neighborhood--including the rental market dominated by older single-family homes. Prices here range from $550 to 750 for a two bedroom.

I've got two words for you: the mall. Along the southeast corridor of Independence lies a Shangri-La of suburban development. At the apex of this development are the shopping centers, restaurants and large bars that surround the Independence Center Mall. The highly desirable rentals in the south and southeast portion of town are characteristically new and well-maintained. Additionally, these apartments have a wider variety of amenities--including pools, exercise centers and community facilities--than other rentals throughout town. IRents ranging from $650 to 800 for a two bedroom.

The northern portion of Independence: A number of larger and older apartment complexes dominate the rental market in this part of town.

Transportation

Independence is serviced by the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority which operates two bus lines into and out of town. KCATA also provides Dial-a-Ride service for parts of the region that are inaccessible to fixed bus routes. And while you may not be commuting by bicycle, there are 15 miles of bike lanes for getting around town.

So, with all this information in mind, feel free to jump in and get started finding your perfect Independent pad!

June 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Independence rents increased over the past month

Independence rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Independence stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $911 for a two-bedroom. Independence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Independence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Independence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Independence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Independence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Independence's median two-bedroom rent of $911 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Independence.
    • While Independence's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Independence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Independence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Independence?
    In Independence, the median rent is $586 for a studio, $742 for a 1-bedroom, $910 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,244 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Independence, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Independence?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Independence include Glendale, and Bridger.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Independence?
    Some of the colleges located in the Independence area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Independence?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Independence from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

