149 Apartments for rent in Independence, MO

Neighborhoods in Independence

The key to finding a good place in Independence is knowing who you are and what you're looking for. While Independence may not have the amenities of Chicago, St. Louis, or well, even really Kansas City, there are neighborhoods that will play to the specific type of lifestyle you want to live.

Independence has a well-preserved and charming historical district located close to downtown. Okay, so this is not Michigan Avenue, and it certainly isn't Madison Avenue. But, the rents certainly aren't Michigan or Madison Avenues either. The Englewood Art District on the western edge of town and the nearby Historic Independence Square have several two and three bedroom rental homes that put you within easy walking distance to art galleries and independent restaurants and shops. The characteristics of this neighborhood--including the rental market dominated by older single-family homes. Prices here range from $550 to 750 for a two bedroom.

I've got two words for you: the mall. Along the southeast corridor of Independence lies a Shangri-La of suburban development. At the apex of this development are the shopping centers, restaurants and large bars that surround the Independence Center Mall. The highly desirable rentals in the south and southeast portion of town are characteristically new and well-maintained. Additionally, these apartments have a wider variety of amenities--including pools, exercise centers and community facilities--than other rentals throughout town. IRents ranging from $650 to 800 for a two bedroom.

The northern portion of Independence: A number of larger and older apartment complexes dominate the rental market in this part of town.