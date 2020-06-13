Apartment List
/
MO
/
kansas city
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

86 Cheap Apartments for rent in Kansas City, MO

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Legacy East
68 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Coves
12 Units Available
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Stormy Acres
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$670
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1384 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riss Lake
11 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$683
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Neighborhood United For Action
12 Units Available
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pendleton Heights
3 Units Available
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$610
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hidden Valley
7 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1484 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glenhaven
2 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units offer residents hardwood floors, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, pool, gym and BBQ grill area. Easy access to major highways, including I-35 and I-29.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Catherine's Gardens
3 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Waldo
1 Unit Available
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a courtyard, grilling area and playground. Minutes from I-435. Near Ward Parkway Mall and University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
The Coves
7 Units Available
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$672
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$733
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Breen Hills
21 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$704
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Platte Brook North
25 Units Available
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1069 sqft
Let nature surround you at this stunning, unique community. Modern amenities include pool, volleyball court, dog park, gym and cozy clubhouse. Internet and appliances included along with a private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Waldo
9 Units Available
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$609
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastwood Hills West
8 Units Available
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$683
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
966 sqft
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$615
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Leawood Plaza, these cable-ready homes feature plush carpeting, vinyl flooring, and extra storage room. Residents get access to a swimming pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with over 1000 square feet of space near Leawood Plaza. On-site laundry facilities and lots of green space. Apartments offer large closets and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Park Central-Research Park
3 Units Available
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
500 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Watkins Place.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Columbus Park
6 Units Available
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St., Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$578
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
880 sqft
In one of Kansas City’s oldest neighborhoods, we’ve designed a brand new community just for you. CP Lofts combines loft style apartments with creative spaces, free parking, green space, and spectacular city views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
Loma Vista
47 Units Available
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hanover Place
21 Units Available
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central Hyde Park
7 Units Available
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$650
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
863 sqft
Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Hyde Park neighborhood. Near Metro bus line with access to US-71 and I-35. Pet-friendly with elevator and parking. Updated kitchens, extra storage and in-unit laundry.

June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kansas City rent trends were flat over the past month

Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $920 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were up 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $920 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Kansas City.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKansas City 3 BedroomsKansas City Accessible ApartmentsKansas City Apartments under $600Kansas City Apartments under $700Kansas City Apartments under $800
    Kansas City Apartments with BalconyKansas City Apartments with GarageKansas City Apartments with GymKansas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKansas City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Apartments with Pool
    Kansas City Apartments with Washer-DryerKansas City Cheap PlacesKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Furnished ApartmentsKansas City Luxury PlacesKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
    Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
    Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
    Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
    GashlandBroadway Gillham

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
    Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary