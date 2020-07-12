/
/
/
central hyde park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
257 Apartments for rent in Central Hyde Park, Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
10 Units Available
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
699 sqft
Kansas City and Westport are minutes away from these renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in exciting Hyde Park. Updated kitchens with granite counters, expansive windows, ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, bike storage.
Verified
1 of 179
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
34 Units Available
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
958 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
7 Units Available
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$777
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
676 sqft
Offering a range of layouts, including studios and two-bedroom apartments, these living spaces are both comfortable and modern. Located in a great location, just moments from the historic Westport. Stainless steel appliances included.
Verified
1 of 131
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
16 Units Available
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$760
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
744 sqft
Easy access to parks and cycling paths. Close to Country Club Plaza and River Market. Recently renovated units have granite countertops and modern appliances. Community has a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
5 Units Available
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$660
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Hyde Park neighborhood. Near Metro bus line with access to US-71 and I-35. Pet-friendly with elevator and parking. Updated kitchens, extra storage and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
3 Units Available
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
828 sqft
Centralized Hyde Park location near great shopping and dining. Gorgeous converted building. Units have new appliances and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are allowed. Community has convenient parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
6 Units Available
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$760
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
618 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood cabinets, luxurious Turkish tile and spacious walk-in closets. Tenants enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and coffee bar. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
5 Units Available
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
447 sqft
Combining modern flair with historic charm, these apartments were renovated in 2014, restoring original details from 1922. Clean and airy, these modern spaces offer extra storage, as well as pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1976 sqft
Situated just minutes from Martini Corner and the Plaza. Units have fireplaces, granite counters, and sleek hardwood floors. Community provides internet access and gated parking. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with modern kitchens sporting quartz counters, wood laminate floors, walk-in closets and USB outlets. Easy access to public transit, schools, local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near Hwy 71 and minutes to I-35
Results within 1 mile of Central Hyde Park
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
$
107 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
167 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
520 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 242
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
24 Units Available
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$795
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
938 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 93
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
22 Units Available
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
13 Units Available
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$910
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
853 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 222
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
23 Units Available
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$800
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
673 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
Verified
1 of 206
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
20 Units Available
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$840
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
927 sqft
Historic building located near Downtown and the Plaza. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and fully-appointed kitchens. Amenities include a game room, community garden and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 118
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
18 Units Available
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
507 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
10 Units Available
International
301 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,280
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1307 sqft
Luxury 2-bedroom apartments in Hyde Park neighborhood. Newly renovated with waterfall island counters, hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet-friendly with fitness center and parking. Walk to public transit, shopping and dining locations.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
4 Units Available
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
947 sqft
Prime Hyde Park location in Midtown, convenient to bus lines and freeways. Community has internet access and swimming pool. Pets welcome. Recently upgraded units boast fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
