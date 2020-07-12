/
willow creek
473 Apartments for rent in Willow Creek, Kansas City, MO
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9649 McGee
9649 Mc Gee Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1292 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, garage parking, spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
10244 CedarBrooke Lane, bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com
10244 Cedarbrooke Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$475
144 sqft
Large room available in a townhouse that is minutes away from Cerner Realizations and Innovations, Webster University, St. Luke's Hospital, as well as Leawood. Amenities include swimming pool, designated parking spot, and ADT security.
Results within 1 mile of Willow Creek
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
6 Units Available
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$949
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1047 sqft
Elegantly designed inside and out. Each unit includes a fireplace, air conditioning, kitchen appliances and laundry hook-ups. Swimming pool, BBQ area, clubhouse, business center, carport and parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
818 sqft
Minutes away from Leawood Plaza, these cable-ready homes feature plush carpeting, vinyl flooring, and extra storage room. Residents get access to a swimming pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8926 Grand Avenue
8926 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Move-in ready! - Almost Brand New Living! This home is ready for a happy tenant. Great open floor plan with main floor master. Quality finishes and designer decor.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 W. 89th Terrace
211 West 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
211 W.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
9560 Charlotte Street
9560 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
830 sqft
Completely rehabbed 2 bed 1 bath duplex. All new plumbing, flooring, doors, fixtures, water heater, windows, stainless steel appliances, HVAC. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Exterior windows and siding will be improved and painted shortly.
Results within 5 miles of Willow Creek
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,097
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
38 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,045
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
10 Units Available
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$890
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$679
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$470
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
41 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
95 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
26 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,174
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
