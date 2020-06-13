104 Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Merriam
16 Units Available
Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace, Merriam, KS
1 Bedroom
$880
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Welcome home to Pinegate Apartments, a locally owned and managed Kansas apartment building! Our one and two bedroom apartments offer a unique style of living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$680
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,040
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
18 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1236 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
5 Units Available
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
888 sqft
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
2 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1159 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
4 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
20 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Cunningham Heights
4 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful development offers one- and two-bedroom units. The grounds are pet-friendly, and the location is just minutes from downtown, which offers easy walking access to shops and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11301 W 60th St Unit B
11301 West 60th Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
11301 W 60th St Unit B Available 08/01/20 Affordable Shawnee Duplex-Available Beginning of AUGUST!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
7903 Grandview St
7903 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
North Overland Park Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567435?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Overland Park Hills
1 Unit Available
4808 Craig Ln
4808 Craig Lane, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Overland Park - 3 BR Duplex - Property Id: 298583 Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and one 1/2 bathroom. 1 car garage. Super location for easy access to I-35 and I-635. 9 ft tall main floor ceilings. Granite tops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Goddard Heights
1 Unit Available
10500 W 57th St
10500 West 57th Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1056 sqft
Fully rehabbed home on quiet street in Shawnee. Easy floor-plan and large laundry room!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Turner
1 Unit Available
5008 Forest Avenue
5008 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1182 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom sits in a quiet neighborhood with off-street parking. This home features updated appliances, modern fixtures, and a fenced in backyard/privacy fence.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crestview
1 Unit Available
6000 Metcalf Lane
6000 Metcalf Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
This property features 3 sets of complementary laundry, storage locker, complimentary WIFI with unit specific login and password. Building has security cameras monitoring the parking lot and inside the buildings common areas.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crestview
1 Unit Available
6020 Metcalf Lane
6020 Metcalf Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
700 sqft
Recently renovated. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Property features 4 piece Frigidaire appliances, 42" shaker cabinets with soft close hinges, quartz counter tops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$817
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$810
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$747
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,356
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
City GuideMerriam
Do you think cowboy hats and boots originated in Texas? Nope - these Western staples originated right near Merriam, Kansas, outside Kansas City (KC), right along with Ernest Hemingway and Walter Cronkite.

Merriam boasts plenty of its own fun outside of KC, including a thriving farmers market, art gallery, theaters, soccer games, skating rink, and an aquatic center. Originally inhabited by the Shawnee Native Americans, the Quakers later arrived, and the town was named Campbellton. It was later renamed in honor of Charles Merriam, behavioral therapist and advisor to multiple U.S. presidents. With a population of 11,000, Merriam has all the advantages of a small town, hidden just outside the major metro area of Kansas City. But residents don't have to take a trip to the big city for all the shopping, dining and entertainment they want.

Renting in Merriam

When looking for places to live in Merriam, include cozy studio apartments or one-bedroom apartment units, all the way up to generous homes. Rent is a little higher than the Kansas average per month, likely due to Merriam's proximity to KC. Complexes in the town offer up-to-date amenities such as fireplaces, community swimming pools, private balconies and other nice features. Larger property is also available, including smaller homes and property rentals spanning up to more roomy and equipped homes priced in the higher levels.

Make sure you bring with you the right documents to help seal the deal. Copies of your ID, proof of employment, letters of reference and a credit report are all pretty standard when it comes to renting.

Neighborhoods of Merriam

Merriam only occupies about four square miles, so neighborhoods are generally considered in-town or outside of town. Here's a little bit more info about what you can expect to find here.

Town Center: Here you will mostly find apartments for rent in homes and some multifamily units. You'll be right by the Town Center Mall, which has everything from Party City to a Home Depot!

Talonia Court: This neighborhood is located on the eastside of town and is super convenient for anyone who needs to hop onto Route 69 for work. There are also a number of charming parks nearby and it's a nice area with plenty of available units.

Knox: Highland Park is nearby and so is KC's Neighborhood Bar and Grill.

South Park: This is an ideal oasis for those who work in metro KC, but want to live a little calmer and quieter outside of the city.

Living in Merriam

The weather here is predominantly sunny, boasting 215 sunny days per year compared to just 93 days of rain or snow. Merriam gets about 37 inches of rain per year, and just under 18 inches of snow. High temperatures top out in July around 90 degrees, and January lows usually hover around 20 degrees. Most city apartments come with heating and cooling units suited to the local climate.

When you're looking for things to do, there are the Merriam Art Gallery, Merriam Aquatic Center, Skate City, and Strawberry Hill Povitica.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Merriam?
The average rent price for Merriam rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,070.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Merriam?
Some of the colleges located in the Merriam area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Merriam?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Merriam from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

