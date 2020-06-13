104 Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS

Renting in Merriam

When looking for places to live in Merriam, include cozy studio apartments or one-bedroom apartment units, all the way up to generous homes. Rent is a little higher than the Kansas average per month, likely due to Merriam's proximity to KC. Complexes in the town offer up-to-date amenities such as fireplaces, community swimming pools, private balconies and other nice features. Larger property is also available, including smaller homes and property rentals spanning up to more roomy and equipped homes priced in the higher levels.

Make sure you bring with you the right documents to help seal the deal. Copies of your ID, proof of employment, letters of reference and a credit report are all pretty standard when it comes to renting.