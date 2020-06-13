104 Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS📍
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 39
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 4
1 of 22
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 32
1 of 10
1 of 37
1 of 35
1 of 22
1 of 60
Merriam boasts plenty of its own fun outside of KC, including a thriving farmers market, art gallery, theaters, soccer games, skating rink, and an aquatic center. Originally inhabited by the Shawnee Native Americans, the Quakers later arrived, and the town was named Campbellton. It was later renamed in honor of Charles Merriam, behavioral therapist and advisor to multiple U.S. presidents. With a population of 11,000, Merriam has all the advantages of a small town, hidden just outside the major metro area of Kansas City. But residents don't have to take a trip to the big city for all the shopping, dining and entertainment they want.
When looking for places to live in Merriam, include cozy studio apartments or one-bedroom apartment units, all the way up to generous homes. Rent is a little higher than the Kansas average per month, likely due to Merriam's proximity to KC. Complexes in the town offer up-to-date amenities such as fireplaces, community swimming pools, private balconies and other nice features. Larger property is also available, including smaller homes and property rentals spanning up to more roomy and equipped homes priced in the higher levels.
Make sure you bring with you the right documents to help seal the deal. Copies of your ID, proof of employment, letters of reference and a credit report are all pretty standard when it comes to renting.
Merriam only occupies about four square miles, so neighborhoods are generally considered in-town or outside of town. Here's a little bit more info about what you can expect to find here.
Town Center: Here you will mostly find apartments for rent in homes and some multifamily units. You'll be right by the Town Center Mall, which has everything from Party City to a Home Depot!
Talonia Court: This neighborhood is located on the eastside of town and is super convenient for anyone who needs to hop onto Route 69 for work. There are also a number of charming parks nearby and it's a nice area with plenty of available units.
Knox: Highland Park is nearby and so is KC's Neighborhood Bar and Grill.
South Park: This is an ideal oasis for those who work in metro KC, but want to live a little calmer and quieter outside of the city.
The weather here is predominantly sunny, boasting 215 sunny days per year compared to just 93 days of rain or snow. Merriam gets about 37 inches of rain per year, and just under 18 inches of snow. High temperatures top out in July around 90 degrees, and January lows usually hover around 20 degrees. Most city apartments come with heating and cooling units suited to the local climate.
When you're looking for things to do, there are the Merriam Art Gallery, Merriam Aquatic Center, Skate City, and Strawberry Hill Povitica.