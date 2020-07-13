Retreat at Walnut Creek

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 standard deposit for a 1 bedroom; $200 standard deposit for a 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Water/Sewer/Trash/ Pest control : 1 bedroom 68.00/mo, 2 bedroom 83.00/mo. Washer and Dryer: $30-$50/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units