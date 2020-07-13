All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Retreat at Walnut Creek

1300 NE Parvin Rd · (816) 366-7942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO 64116
Crestview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14102 · Avail. Aug 21

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 12302 · Avail. Aug 19

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 08302 · Avail. Aug 29

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02303 · Avail. Sep 5

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Walnut Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
hot tub
volleyball court
Welcome to The Retreat at Walnut Creek - Kansas City! This beautiful oasis has everything you need to relax at your new home! Our spacious 1 or 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, balconies, and beautiful views. Our community gives residents access to a swimming pool, lake, fitness center, fire pit, and jogging trail. Contact us today to view the retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 standard deposit for a 1 bedroom; $200 standard deposit for a 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Water/Sewer/Trash/ Pest control : 1 bedroom 68.00/mo, 2 bedroom 83.00/mo. Washer and Dryer: $30-$50/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Walnut Creek have any available units?
Retreat at Walnut Creek has 11 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Walnut Creek have?
Some of Retreat at Walnut Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Walnut Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Walnut Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Walnut Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Walnut Creek is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Walnut Creek offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Walnut Creek offers parking.
Does Retreat at Walnut Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Retreat at Walnut Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Walnut Creek have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Walnut Creek has a pool.
Does Retreat at Walnut Creek have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Walnut Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Walnut Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Walnut Creek has units with dishwashers.
