278 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS

Moving to Prairie Village

If you’re looking for a rental in Prairie Village, you’re probably going to have to look pretty hard, since about 80 percent of homes in the area are already owned. That leaves only 18 percent as rentals and about a 2 percent vacancy rate, so you may have to wait until the home of your dreams opens up. If you’re lucky enough to find a rental in town, make sure you come prepared with all of the documents you’ll need to show your potential landlord. Also, be ready to put down a large security deposit, since Prairie Village real estate owners take pride in their property and tend to be strict about who they let live in the neighborhood; they’ll want some financial proof that you’re going to take care of your rental.