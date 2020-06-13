278 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS

Apartment List
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,356
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Prairie Village
8 Units Available
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$725
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
951 sqft
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$927
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Prairie Village
4 Units Available
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Prairie Village
5 Units Available
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,058
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1180 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Prairie Village
2 Units Available
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$812
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prairie Village
1 Unit Available
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1355 sqft
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Prairie Hills
1 Unit Available
2218 W 72nd St
2218 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1 sqft
Cute Cottage home for Rent! 3bed 1.5 Bath. Sunroom, big backyard, quiet street. washer dryer in the basement, and 1 car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities, and lawn, no pets allowed, and no Section 8. Application fee is $35 per adult.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Prairie Village
1 Unit Available
4425 West 72nd Street
4425 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4425 West 72nd Street in Prairie Village. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Prairie Fields
1 Unit Available
6106 W 75th St
6106 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1221890?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
114 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Overland Park
70 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waldo
1 Unit Available
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following Stainless Steel appliances Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Built in Microwave and Garbage Disposal.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairway
1 Unit Available
5900 ALHAMBRA STREET
5900 Alhambra Street, Fairway, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 W 66th Street
3800 West 66th Street, Mission Hills, KS
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5415 sqft
3800 W 66th Street Available 06/15/20 {3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location! Main level features hardwood flooring

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5541 Woodson
5541 Woodson Road, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Newly Remodeled in Mission - Completely redone inside! Freshly painted top to bottom, all new durable flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, disposal. Brand new fridge and dishwasher. Generous sized rooms with over-sized closets.

1 of 26

Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
Ranch View Gardens
1 Unit Available
9827 Mission Road
9827 Mission Road, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1978 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$747
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Legacy East
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1047 sqft
Elegantly designed inside and out. Each unit includes a fireplace, air conditioning, kitchen appliances and laundry hook-ups. Swimming pool, BBQ area, clubhouse, business center, carport and parking. Pet friendly.

Median Rent in Prairie Village

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Prairie Village is $1,066, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,307.
Studio
$842
1 Bed
$1,066
2 Beds
$1,307
3+ Beds
$1,787
City GuidePrairie Village
“I cannot understand why you should wish to leave this beautiful country and go back to the dry, gray place you call Kansas." "That is because you have no brains," answered the girl. "No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home." (- L. Frank Baum, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz")

Prairie Village’s name is appropriate, since it’s a little tiny village that serves as a suburb to nearby Kansas City, which is a city located on a prairie. About 20,000 people call Prairie Village home, but most of them work and play in Kansas City, so the town has developed a reputation for being a bedroom community. In 1949, the National Association of Home Builders named it the Best Planned Community in America. 

Moving to Prairie Village

If you’re looking for a rental in Prairie Village, you’re probably going to have to look pretty hard, since about 80 percent of homes in the area are already owned. That leaves only 18 percent as rentals and about a 2 percent vacancy rate, so you may have to wait until the home of your dreams opens up. If you’re lucky enough to find a rental in town, make sure you come prepared with all of the documents you’ll need to show your potential landlord. Also, be ready to put down a large security deposit, since Prairie Village real estate owners take pride in their property and tend to be strict about who they let live in the neighborhood; they’ll want some financial proof that you’re going to take care of your rental. 

Neighborhoods in Prairie Village

It's true that Prairie Village is pretty small, but you still have a few different neighborhoods to choose from. Just don't expect a lot of variety from one to the next.

City Center: This area is mainly filled with owner-occupied single-family homes, although you can find places for rent thanks to the abundance of college students here. The average rent is higher than most other areas in Prairie Village. $$$

W. 83rd St./Somerset Dr.: This is a suburban neighborhood with plenty of houses that are larger than what you would normally find in the area. Rental rates are on the high side. $$$

W. 75th St./Lamar Ave.: This is where you'll find smaller homes for rent, as well as studio and one-bedroom apartments. It's an urban area with rental rates that are more affordable than other parts of Prairie Village. $$

Living in Prairie Village

Prairie Village has felt like a quiet suburban town since it was founded, and it remains a place where people like to raise their families. Prairie Village is home to a county library – the Corinth Branch – so parents and kids alike can go check out books and movies for some wholesome fun and entertainment. Want to send your kids to school in your hometown? Not a problem in Prairie Village. There are two public elementary schools, and one public middle and high school, respectively. You’re not going to find too many exciting things in Prairie Village, so you’ll want to have a car to get to nearby Kansas City. Settle down in Prairie Village if you want your life to be a combination of quiet and loud, entertaining and relaxed. It offers some of the best suburban amenities near one of America’s best Midwestern cities. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Prairie Village?
In Prairie Village, the median rent is $842 for a studio, $1,066 for a 1-bedroom, $1,307 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,787 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Prairie Village, check out our monthly Prairie Village Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Prairie Village?
Some of the colleges located in the Prairie Village area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Prairie Village?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prairie Village from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

