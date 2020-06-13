278 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS📍
Prairie Village’s name is appropriate, since it’s a little tiny village that serves as a suburb to nearby Kansas City, which is a city located on a prairie. About 20,000 people call Prairie Village home, but most of them work and play in Kansas City, so the town has developed a reputation for being a bedroom community. In 1949, the National Association of Home Builders named it the Best Planned Community in America.
If you’re looking for a rental in Prairie Village, you’re probably going to have to look pretty hard, since about 80 percent of homes in the area are already owned. That leaves only 18 percent as rentals and about a 2 percent vacancy rate, so you may have to wait until the home of your dreams opens up. If you’re lucky enough to find a rental in town, make sure you come prepared with all of the documents you’ll need to show your potential landlord. Also, be ready to put down a large security deposit, since Prairie Village real estate owners take pride in their property and tend to be strict about who they let live in the neighborhood; they’ll want some financial proof that you’re going to take care of your rental.
It's true that Prairie Village is pretty small, but you still have a few different neighborhoods to choose from. Just don't expect a lot of variety from one to the next.
City Center: This area is mainly filled with owner-occupied single-family homes, although you can find places for rent thanks to the abundance of college students here. The average rent is higher than most other areas in Prairie Village. $$$
W. 83rd St./Somerset Dr.: This is a suburban neighborhood with plenty of houses that are larger than what you would normally find in the area. Rental rates are on the high side. $$$
W. 75th St./Lamar Ave.: This is where you'll find smaller homes for rent, as well as studio and one-bedroom apartments. It's an urban area with rental rates that are more affordable than other parts of Prairie Village. $$
Prairie Village has felt like a quiet suburban town since it was founded, and it remains a place where people like to raise their families. Prairie Village is home to a county library – the Corinth Branch – so parents and kids alike can go check out books and movies for some wholesome fun and entertainment. Want to send your kids to school in your hometown? Not a problem in Prairie Village. There are two public elementary schools, and one public middle and high school, respectively. You’re not going to find too many exciting things in Prairie Village, so you’ll want to have a car to get to nearby Kansas City. Settle down in Prairie Village if you want your life to be a combination of quiet and loud, entertaining and relaxed. It offers some of the best suburban amenities near one of America’s best Midwestern cities.