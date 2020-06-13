278 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS

Living in Prairie Village

Prairie Village has felt like a quiet suburban town since it was founded, and it remains a place where people like to raise their families. Prairie Village is home to a county library – the Corinth Branch – so parents and kids alike can go check out books and movies for some wholesome fun and entertainment. Want to send your kids to school in your hometown? Not a problem in Prairie Village. There are two public elementary schools, and one public middle and high school, respectively. You’re not going to find too many exciting things in Prairie Village, so you’ll want to have a car to get to nearby Kansas City. Settle down in Prairie Village if you want your life to be a combination of quiet and loud, entertaining and relaxed. It offers some of the best suburban amenities near one of America’s best Midwestern cities.