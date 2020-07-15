Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

251 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MO

Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$959
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
39 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$980
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Linden Park
7012 North Fisk Court
7012 Northwest Fisk Court, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Kansas City. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
6637 Northwest Hidden Valley Road
6637 Northwest Hidden Valley Road, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oaks North
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1440 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne - Picture Hills
5915 Northwest Caney Creek Drive
5915 Northwest Caney Creek Drive, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1884 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
6834 Susann Street
6834 Susann St, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1578 sqft
Creekside Meadows are the newest properties in town with an attractive atmosphere & location on the western side of Parkville, Missouri. Creekside Meadows offers BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
99 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
16 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Platte Ridge
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,078
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1446 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
39 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Stormy Acres
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$957
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
11 Units Available
The Coves
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$640
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$758
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
1016 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
47 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
14 Units Available
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,191
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Williamsburg
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1160 sqft
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 14 at 06:59 PM
12 Units Available
Briarcliff West
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1279 sqft
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Walnut
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$876
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
13 Units Available
Platte Brook North
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1069 sqft
Let nature surround you at this stunning, unique community. Modern amenities include pool, volleyball court, dog park, gym and cozy clubhouse. Internet and appliances included along with a private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
Briarcliff West
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1312 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
City GuideParkville
Parkville, Missouri, is home to a well-known nature sanctuary that both locals and visitors love!Parkville city is located in Platte County, in the "Show Me State." The city name comes from the founder, George Park, who bought the landing steamboat concession on the Missouri River. He was also a force in the anti-slavery movement and helped to promote equality in the workplace.

This city has some pretty storied roots and it's a good thing you can learn about the history through both tales from the townspeople and history books as well as historical places around town. The town appears in Mark Twain's famous novel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, when Huck, Jim, "the king" and "the duke" crash a religious camp meeting in a town called Parkville. It must be a special place if great writers choose to make fun of it in world-renowned novels! The area gets pretty humid summers but mild winters, which is a big draw for a lot of folks.

Moving to Parkville

A bigger number of homes are owned here than rented but if you're looking for housing for rent, you'll still be able to find something! About 20% of homes are for rent and the area has a higher than average vacancy rate. That means finding places to live in Parkville should be a breeze! It's always good to find apartments in advance of your move, so start looking 4 to 6 weeks before you actually need to be in the city. Apartment rentals are easier to find in the summer months when people are moving around and changing homes, jobs, etc., so that's a good time to start your hunt. Are there any available places for rent? Most people wonder how to check the availability of a place to stay. It's easy to do a few online searches to figure out the availability of places in any area! Browse to find the available real estate providers based in the area. Visit the town to see them in person. In most cases, real estate agents will direct you to the areas that are available or take you there themselves. It will give you a chance to see what the area is like and get a feel for how noisy or friendly your neighbors will be! What will the landlord require from me? Each landlord has their own set regulations and terms of the agreement. Before signing a contract, ensure you have read through all the guidelines so that you don't run into any surprises once you move in. Buying or renting? To rent or buy is determined by many factors. How long are you planning to stay there? How much is the cost of buying and that of renting? How much money do you have? You don't want to invest a huge amount of money in purchasing a home unless you're sure that's where you want to start laying down roots. If you're not certain yet, why not rent for a spell and then decide to buy after a few years! What about your pets? In case you are moving in with your dog or cat, be sure to inquire with your landlord about whether or not they allow pets and what kind of paperwork they need before your dog moves in. The amount remitted for a dog will depend on its age. A proof of rabies vaccination must be presented too. There is usually a leash law for dogs and often times certain breeds won't be allowed. THey'll also usually cap the amount of animals you have, so don't plan on moving in with a whole menagerie!

Neighborhoods in Parkville

When searching for places to live in Parkville, getting a good place is easy but you'll want to make sure you're happy with the location and the space. The location you choose will mean you are far from certain amenities or closer to the ones you wish be to be. Here's a little more info about the different neighborhoods in town. Riss Lake: In this equal housing community, one can access highways and other services easily. Apart from the calmness and peace that you will experience while you are here, you are going to like the scenic nature sights. There are several amenities such as swimming pools, playgrounds and tennis courts. Some of the apartments available here include the Southlake Drive. There's also some fabulous restaurants, like Nick & Jake's and Roxanne's!

The Deuce at National: This neighborhood is off I-45 and is home to a beautiful golf course for those who love to tee up. You'll also fine Kome Sushi just off the Tom Watson Parkway and a number of fast food places as well as your local watering hole, Al's Bar & Grill. One can get both recently built homes and those which were constructed some years back. There are great social amenities and services in the area. Some of the places for rent can be found on Ridge Road.

Thousand Oaks: Do you want to enjoy the great nature next to your home or rental apts? Looking for a place where there are wonderful neighbors? This is the place to be. Not only is there a sense of community and mutual feeling of belonging but also there is a combination of nature areas and reserves. When you are here, you will enjoy the different amenities and services which are all over the neighborhood. They include playgrounds, two swimming pools, park, tennis courts, schools, restaurants and clubhouse. One will experience an excellent lifestyle and intense dose of nature.

Living in Parkville

The residents of Parkville get to enjoy a lot of fun activities. From great beer and music parties to car shows, the city has got great events going on all the time. You are sure not to miss an event that will entice you. The nature sanctuary is a patch of peace and has an amazing landscape. The residents can take time to visit such places where they can enjoy fun activities such as hiking. Here one has an opportunity to see wild animals such as deer and wild turkey. The town is famous for keeping things with rich historical value. Therefore, it is easy to get an antique or a piece of art from the stores.

Those living in the town have a great experience shopping in the many shops offering an assortment of goods. They also have many boutiques where you can find various up to date fashion clothing and decor. Their coffee shops are excellent choices for date venues. The historic downtown Parkville is usually a number one choice when the residents want to have a day out with family or friends. Through the main street Parkville association (a volunteer group) the town residents preserve, promote and maintain the charm of this town. There is no shortage of amazing places to eat here in town. If you're hankering to get out of your kitchen for the night, head to Cafe Italia, Piropo's Grille, River's Bend or Cafe Des Amis - these are some of the spots the locals cite as their favorites! As far as parks, the English Landing Park located on the Missouri River is one of the most pristine and scenic areas in the whole state.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Parkville?
Apartment Rentals in Parkville start at $650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Parkville?
Some of the colleges located in the Parkville area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Parkville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parkville from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

