Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM
214 Apartments for rent in Mission, KS📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5538 HORTON
5538 Horton Street, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Mission Kansas - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mission KS has a new backsplash and refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission
1 Unit Available
6019 W 54TH
6019 West 54th Terrace, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas. The home offers an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5427 Walmer St
5427 Walmer Street, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
Gorgeous Mission Home-Available NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440741?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5436 Outlook Street
5436 Outlook Street, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
5436 Outlook Street Available 07/01/20 Home in Roeland Park! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with an attached one car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5541 Woodson
5541 Woodson Road, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Newly Remodeled in Mission - Completely redone inside! Freshly painted top to bottom, all new durable flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, disposal. Brand new fridge and dishwasher. Generous sized rooms with over-sized closets.
Results within 1 mile of Mission
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Rosedale
7 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$934
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Cunningham Heights
4 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful development offers one- and two-bedroom units. The grounds are pet-friendly, and the location is just minutes from downtown, which offers easy walking access to shops and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5326 ASH DR.
5326 Ash Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom house is located on a great block between Roe and Nall just north of 55th street.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5337 JUNIPER STREET
5337 Juniper Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prairie Village
1 Unit Available
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1355 sqft
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairway
1 Unit Available
5900 ALHAMBRA STREET
5900 Alhambra Street, Fairway, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Overland Park Hills
1 Unit Available
4808 Craig Ln
4808 Craig Lane, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Overland Park - 3 BR Duplex - Property Id: 298583 Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and one 1/2 bathroom. 1 car garage. Super location for easy access to I-35 and I-635. 9 ft tall main floor ceilings. Granite tops.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5205 W 49TH STREET
5205 West 49th Street, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Roeland Park.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 W 66th Street
3800 West 66th Street, Mission Hills, KS
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5415 sqft
3800 W 66th Street Available 06/15/20 {3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location! Main level features hardwood flooring
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
5227 Catalina St. Available 07/01/20 Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crestview
1 Unit Available
6000 Metcalf Lane
6000 Metcalf Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
This property features 3 sets of complementary laundry, storage locker, complimentary WIFI with unit specific login and password. Building has security cameras monitoring the parking lot and inside the buildings common areas.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crestview
1 Unit Available
6020 Metcalf Lane
6020 Metcalf Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
700 sqft
Recently renovated. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Property features 4 piece Frigidaire appliances, 42" shaker cabinets with soft close hinges, quartz counter tops.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5218 Alder Drive
5218 Alder Drive, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1104 sqft
Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease! Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$747
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,356
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mission, the median rent is $669 for a studio, $847 for a 1-bedroom, $1,038 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,420 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mission, check out our monthly Mission Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mission area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mission from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.
