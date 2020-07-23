/
wyandotte county
361 Apartments for rent in Wyandotte County, KS📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
42 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,227
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$865
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
17 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
4 Units Available
Riverview
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.
Last updated July 18 at 06:42 PM
5 Units Available
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated December 19 at 01:00 AM
50 Units Available
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10641 Donahoo Road
10641 Donahoo Road, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
This is a great property; Single Family house with 4 Bedroom 3bath; 2car garage, deck fireplace, w/d hook-ups on Propane. Property comes with 9.5 acres great for horses, livestock, etc.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10624 Clubhouse Drive
10624 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1464 sqft
This property is across the street from Piper High School with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a one car garage, washer/ dryer hookups, and unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and a deck.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2530 West 47th Avenue
2530 W 47th Ave, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
2 bed 1 bath across the street from Westwood and down the street from KU Med and the original KC Joes's. Tenant only pays electric and water. All units have unlimited hot water with three tank-less hot water systems. Newer HVAC systems.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Victory Hills
2621 N 81st St.
2621 North 81st Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
2621 N 81st St. Available 07/24/20 Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - You really must check out this charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath cottage style home located just off Leavenworth Rd. and 83rd St. in Kansas City, KS.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4201 S Minnie St Apt 4
4201 South Minnie Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Minnie Ridge - Property Id: 104464 Terrific newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Full size W/D provided in each unit! Stove/range, microwave, full size fridge, dishwasher included! Onsite parking included with 2 designated spots.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4136 Adams St
4136 Adams Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
4136 Adams Fourplex - R1B Unit - Property Id: 309594 TOUR NOW! This apartment is located on the main level of a house. This intimate one bedroom and one full bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Victory Hills
8448 Tauromee Ave
8448 Tauromee Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
Single family house for rent w/3bd/1.5ba/1car (KCK) for $950 - Non-smoking single family raised ranch home near the Legends (7 min) with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, extra-large 1 car garage, partially finished walkout basement.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverview
415 Sandusky
415 Sandusky Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
832 sqft
Strawberry Family Single Family Home with fenced backyard - This Strawberry Hill area home is located just south of downtown Kansas City, Kansas. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is carpeting throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2924 Eaton
2924 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Available Soon! - 3 bedroom bath available in July 2020. 3 level town home with single car garage. First level includes garage as well as utility room. 2nd floor contains the kitchen, living, & Master bed and bath.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Quindaro Bluffs
4900 Parkview Ave
4900 Parkview Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
680 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled KCK Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879902?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast
1132 Everett Ave
1132 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Kansas City. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and security system with camera. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
1978 Franklin Avenue
1978 Franklin Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1380 sqft
This corner, double lot with a renovated beauty is ready for you! The 3 bd/1bth has been fully updated with a fresh new look! Enjoy high ceilings from the moment you step in with a large living room and separate dining room with built-ins and a ton
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Victory Hills
8126 Barnett Ave
8126 Barnett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
This Kansas City, Kansas house rents for $1,100 per month with a $1,100 security deposit. Newly renovated, its location is only 7 minutes away from the Legends shopping outlet, Sporting KC stadium, and Kansas Speedway.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast
1535 Waverly Ave
1535 Waverly Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in KCK rents for $850 per month with a $850 security deposit. Features include central air/heat, hardwood floors, driveway for parking, back deck, basement for storage, and washer/dryer hook ups.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3908 Springfield St
3908 Springfield St, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3908 Springfield is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse renting for $1,900 a month with a $1,900 security deposit. Location is just a few blocks from KU Med.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3946 Booth Street - 1
3946 Booth Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Great location right next to KU Med. This is a large 3 bedroom ground floor unit in a duplex. All appliances are included as well as a washer and dryer. There are two living rooms or one can be used as a dining room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wyandotte County area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, and Kansas City have apartments for rent.
