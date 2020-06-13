216 Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS📍
A suburb of Kansas City, KS, Leawood is a city of just over 31,000. Leawood is a friendly community with an upscale mix of classic, tree-lined, older neighborhoods, and modern new developments. The city offers both historic homes and contemporary residences to suit just about any taste - from apartment homes to 3 bedroom houses for rent. Just over 14 miles in size, Leawood was the first city in Kansas' Johnson County to incorporate, in 1948.
Pretty parks, broad streets: Leawood is a quintessential American town.
Leawood provides a solid mix of residential and business communities within its compact frame. With hiking and biking trails, outdoor concerts, and many neighborhood restaurants, Leawood has plenty of options for entertainment and enjoyment both indoors and out.
The town offers an easy commute to Kansas City and the KC metro area, with easy access to a wide array of highways and byways. The average commuting time is under 30 minutes from home to work, and you'll need a car to navigate the distance.
Looking for 3 bedroom houses for rent in Leawood? Or seeking a modern apartment complex in Leawood? Either search will turn up a number of options.
New Downtown: Located near City Hall, Town Center Plaza and Park Place are two communities that are pedestrian-focused with shopping, dining, business, and residential choices all in one walkable community.
Leawood City Center: Many single family homes and town homes are located here, with the large properties built primarily between 1940 and 1970, and some newer, smaller enclaves built from 1970 to 1999. Older homes with large lawns are the norm here.
W 103rd St to Lee Boulevard:This area has a distinctly suburban feel.
W 119th St to State Line Road: Homes and apartment complexes here were built between 1970 and 1999, with newer residents built from 2000 to the present. These modern, large homes, town homes, and elegant apartments are flanked by parks and walking paths.
W 135th St to Mission Road:This is a neighborhood of ample homes.
Kenneth Redel:This elegant neighborhood includes a number of modern, luxurious rental options.
