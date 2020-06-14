121 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, MO with garage

Apartment List
Kansas City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Plaza
38 Units Available
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hill Haven
11 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
The Downtown Loop
20 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
Coves North
21 Units Available
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,191
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
South Plaza
17 Units Available
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
The Downtown Loop
28 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$945
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
$
The Downtown Loop
23 Units Available
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$957
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1424 sqft
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Hallbrook
11 Units Available
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
2 Bedrooms
$915
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1317 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hidden Valley
6 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$685
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1484 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
Central Industrial District
1 Unit Available
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,882
1941 sqft
Recently remodeled studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartment are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Includes elevator, garage parking, trash valet. Overlook Gennessee Street, I-670 in Stockyards District downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
River Market
1 Unit Available
Cold Storage Lofts
500 E 3rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
909 sqft
The City Market is moments from this community, and Interstates 35 and 29 provide easy access everywhere else. Residents have access to an on-site gym and garage parking. Efficient kitchens have full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 02:05pm
Barry Harbour
4 Units Available
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Coves North
19 Units Available
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$977
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1489 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Waldo
9 Units Available
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$609
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kansas City, MO

Kansas City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

