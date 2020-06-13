350 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS

Apartment List
Rosedale
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
I-435 West Kansas City
47 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,081
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Rosedale
7 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$934
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Riverview
2 Units Available
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Horace Mann Lofts is a beautiful Modern Historic School featuring 30 residencies in 1 and 2 bedrooms with contemporary interiors. Horace Mann Lofts has original hardwood flooring, chalk boards and a lot of rich history.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Riverview
9 Units Available
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rosedale
4 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 9 at 02:28pm
Rosedale
7 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Edwardsville
1 Unit Available
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$755
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A breathtaking view in all directions is just the beginning! Sun River Apartments is located conveniently in the center of the Salt Lake valley and offers everything you are looking for in an apartment home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated December 19 at 01:00am
Victory Hills
50 Units Available
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
3838 Rainbow Blvd. Apt. 1402
3838 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
985 sqft
REDUCED!! 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath - Beautiful view of the City!! Large floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living room with views to Downtown KCMO and KU Med. Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
6118 Everett Avenue
6118 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
864 sqft
6118 Everett Ave - 6118 Everett Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in KCK! -3 bed -1 bath -Fridge -W/D connections -Fenced yard -1-car attached garage REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
2924 Eaton
2924 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1075 sqft
2924 Eaton Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Available Soon! - 3 bedroom bath available in July 2020. 3 level town home with single car garage. First level includes garage as well as utility room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quindaro Bluffs
1 Unit Available
4900 Parkview Ave
4900 Parkview Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
680 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled KCK Home-Available SOON!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879902?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Victory Hills
1 Unit Available
824 N 80th Pl
824 North 80th Place, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1152 sqft
This house just finished rehab! This house is new from top to bottom! The kitchen features granite countertops and custom cabinetry! There is all new flooring and paint throughout the whole house! You do not want to miss this house! Call our office

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Turner
1 Unit Available
5008 Forest Avenue
5008 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1182 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom sits in a quiet neighborhood with off-street parking. This home features updated appliances, modern fixtures, and a fenced in backyard/privacy fence.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1727 North 51st Terrace
1727 North 51st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1729 North 51st Terrace
1729 N 51st Ter, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
1877 State Avenue
1877 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
1546 sqft
Nice single family home with new carpet, new paint, new cabinets in kitchen and convection range oven. newer energy efficient windows. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1629 North 49th Street
1629 North 49th Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1032 sqft
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Argentine
1 Unit Available
3400 Victoria Drive
3400 Victoria Drive, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
This corner lot home offers a fresh renovation and 4 bedrooms & 1 bath! Great highway access and centrally located in the KC Metro! ~Fully tiled home with fresh paint, new windows and new appliances! ~Off-street parking for 3+ vehicles ~The bath

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
3002 Eaton St Unit 3002
3002 Eaton St, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1500 sqft
This location doesn't get any better, only blocks from KU Med and the 39th Street corridor, this newly renovated condo offers nothing but luxury. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a huge kitchen, and an open layout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
1646 North 18th Street - B
1646 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
615 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom town home. Features living space and dining space with direct access to bedroom and to kitchen. Includes a garage for parking or extra storage. Front porch good for Spring/Summer lounging and back deck great for private entertaining

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.

1 of 1

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Nearman Hills
1 Unit Available
3131 North 71st Terrace
3131 North 71st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1624 sqft
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch with main level living. Large half acre, private lot on dead end street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Room & Living Room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kansas City is $738, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $905.
Studio
$583
1 Bed
$738
2 Beds
$905
3+ Beds
$1,238
City GuideKansas City
We know what you must be thinking: I'm going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come/ I'm going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come/ They got a crazy way of loving there/ And I'm gonna get me some! The important thing is that you’ve come to the right place to score some sweet digs in Kansas City, Kansas. So journey on, bold apartment hunter, and you’ll be livin’ it up in the Jayhawk State in a jiffy …

Having trouble with Craigslist Kansas City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A Peek at the “Other Kansas City”

Just FYI: Outsiders often mistake Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri as distinct entities, but the truth is that KCK is actually an extension/suburb of KCMO. In fact, if you get lost driving around either city, you might be surprised (and mildly irritated) to notice that you keep passing “Welcome to Kansas” or “Welcome to Missouri” signs (so buy a GPS, dammit!). Some other key facts about life in KCK include:

Cheap and easy: Great news for budget-conscious leasers: The cost of living in KCK is about 25 percent less than the rest of the country, and rental prices average less than $600. In fact, unless you want to live in one of downtown’s spacious luxury lofts or a 3BR-plus unit, you couldn’t spend more than a grand even if you wanted to. So you can save your money for life’s more important things, like Chiefs tickets and world-famous Kansas City barbecue.

Don’t forget your Dale, Jr. sleeveless tee: KCMO is undoubtedly a gridiron city, but in its sister town across the border, NASCAR is king. The Kansas Speedway regularly hosts racing events and is perhaps the city’s hottest attraction, so don’t forget to pack your arsenal of Ricky Bobby quotes. Hotspots include a nearly 400-acre water park and the revitalized shopping/entertainment district in West Village.

No border wars in today’s K.C.: Interesting historical footnote to impress your buddies at the racetrack: The American Civil War essentially kicked off on the Kansas-Missouri border, earning the Jayhawk State the nickname “Bleeding Kansas.” Never fear, modern Midwesterners: Tempers have calmed down since then, and it’s not unusual for Kansas City folks to live on one side of the border and work/play on the other. Travelers can typically get from home to work and vice versa in less than a half hour.

Snagging a Super Sweet Pad

Plenty of rental units remain available. The housing surplus that’s swept much of the nation in recent years has left its imprint on KCK, and nearly ten percent of the city’s residential dwellings sit vacant, just waiting for peeps like you to claim them. Some things to consider before signing the dotted line:

Take your pick: Ultra-vintage… More than half of all KCK residences were built prior to 1970, while nearly 20 percent sprung up prior to 1940. So unlike some other KC suburbs whose neighborhoods are riddled with cookie cutter lodgings, KCK ‘hoods like Rosedale, Strawberry Hill, and Argentine have a distinct old world quality to them. So especially if you’re looking to rent a house rather than an apartment, you’ll have a variety of well-established/historic homes to pick from.

Or ultramodern: If you’d rather shack up in a bright, shiny new apartment/condo/townhouse (and let someone else handle grass-cutting duties), you’ll find an ample number of those, too, especially in the new-and-improved downtown area and the western parts of KCK. Many of these rentals come complete with all the modern amenities (W/D connections, remodeled kitchen areas, rec rooms, etc.) and quite a few even pick up your utilities tab.

A renter’s market: If KCK apartment managers tell you that units aren’t available, it means you did something to tick them off and they want nothing to do with you. Seriously, waiting lists are practically nonexistent, and move-in specials are standard, so play the field and be picky. Landlords compete heavily with each other to entice new tenants, and many property managers even offer to re-paint your new lodgings (using the color of your choice) before you move in. Whether you want hardwood or plush carpet, a single floor or a multi-level unit, or anything else, you’ll find no shortage of options.

Bring along the basics: Make sure that when you’re ready to submit a leasing application, you bring along paycheck stubs, banking statements, and rental/residential history info. Also, consider picking up renter’s insurance (less than 20 bucks a month in KCK).

Choosing the Prime Location

Generally, the more modern neighborhoods are clustered in the western parts of KCK, while the old school, economically-priced digs are located in the central and eastern districts. It’s not unusual to find apartments and rental homes in western ‘hoods like Maywood and Wolcott, which put you in prime location for the city’s shopping and entertainment venues, in the $1500-$1700 range. The further east you go, meanwhile, the more likely you are to find rentals for $600 or less. What’s important to realize is that the various ‘hoods of KCK (unlike so many other Midwest “sprawls”) have their own distinct character, so be sure to visit a prospective area in advance to gauge its vibes.

Quick reference point: Modern rental homes and newly-constructed apartments are situated heavily in the west. The downtown area is your best bet if you want to live in a high rise or luxury unit in an urbanized environment. And the neighborhoods immediately surrounding downtown and further east offer a mixture of well-established single-family homes for rent and smaller, older apartments.

Hope this helps, and happy hunting in KCK!

Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kansas City rents increased over the past month

Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $739 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were up 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Kansas City.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Kansas City from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Kansas City renters seem to be very satisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Dire...

    View full Kansas City Renter Survey
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Kansas City from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Kansas City renters seem to be very satisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “Most renters gave average or above average scores across the board.”

    Key findings in Kansas City include the following:

    • Kansas City renters give their city an A overall for satisfaction.
    • Some of the highest-rated categories for Kansas City included affordability/cost of living (A+), local jobs and career opportunities (A-), and pet friendliness (A).
    • Renters here are also relatively satisfied with access to public transit (B-) and safety (B-).
    • Renters were not as satisfied with the quality of local schools, giving this category a C rating.
    • Millennial renters are especially satisfied with Kansas City, giving it an A overall.
    • Kansas City did relatively well alongside other cities such as Oklahoma City, OK (B+), Tulsa, OK (B+), and Lincoln, NE (A+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.

    Renters say:

    • “I love the ability to walk to and from local clubs and bars and to have Uber or taxis available to local places at low cost.” —Alex B.
    • “I love the city feel without all the negatives that come with it. Very affordable and safe to live here.” —Kyle D.
    • “I don't like the weather, but I love all of the places I live close to.” —Alaina M.
    • “Inner city is in ruins; lack of grocery stores and department stores. Too many bars and not enough affordable family facilities. Crime is a minus.” —Anon.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Kansas City?
    In Kansas City, the median rent is $583 for a studio, $738 for a 1-bedroom, $905 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,238 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kansas City, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Kansas City?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Kansas City include Rosedale.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Kansas City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Kansas City area include Kansas City Kansas Community College, University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, and Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Kansas City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kansas City from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Topeka.

