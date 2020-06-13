350 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Kansas City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Just FYI: Outsiders often mistake Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri as distinct entities, but the truth is that KCK is actually an extension/suburb of KCMO. In fact, if you get lost driving around either city, you might be surprised (and mildly irritated) to notice that you keep passing “Welcome to Kansas” or “Welcome to Missouri” signs (so buy a GPS, dammit!). Some other key facts about life in KCK include:
Cheap and easy: Great news for budget-conscious leasers: The cost of living in KCK is about 25 percent less than the rest of the country, and rental prices average less than $600. In fact, unless you want to live in one of downtown’s spacious luxury lofts or a 3BR-plus unit, you couldn’t spend more than a grand even if you wanted to. So you can save your money for life’s more important things, like Chiefs tickets and world-famous Kansas City barbecue.
Don’t forget your Dale, Jr. sleeveless tee: KCMO is undoubtedly a gridiron city, but in its sister town across the border, NASCAR is king. The Kansas Speedway regularly hosts racing events and is perhaps the city’s hottest attraction, so don’t forget to pack your arsenal of Ricky Bobby quotes. Hotspots include a nearly 400-acre water park and the revitalized shopping/entertainment district in West Village.
No border wars in today’s K.C.: Interesting historical footnote to impress your buddies at the racetrack: The American Civil War essentially kicked off on the Kansas-Missouri border, earning the Jayhawk State the nickname “Bleeding Kansas.” Never fear, modern Midwesterners: Tempers have calmed down since then, and it’s not unusual for Kansas City folks to live on one side of the border and work/play on the other. Travelers can typically get from home to work and vice versa in less than a half hour.
Plenty of rental units remain available. The housing surplus that’s swept much of the nation in recent years has left its imprint on KCK, and nearly ten percent of the city’s residential dwellings sit vacant, just waiting for peeps like you to claim them. Some things to consider before signing the dotted line:
Take your pick: Ultra-vintage… More than half of all KCK residences were built prior to 1970, while nearly 20 percent sprung up prior to 1940. So unlike some other KC suburbs whose neighborhoods are riddled with cookie cutter lodgings, KCK ‘hoods like Rosedale, Strawberry Hill, and Argentine have a distinct old world quality to them. So especially if you’re looking to rent a house rather than an apartment, you’ll have a variety of well-established/historic homes to pick from.
Or ultramodern: If you’d rather shack up in a bright, shiny new apartment/condo/townhouse (and let someone else handle grass-cutting duties), you’ll find an ample number of those, too, especially in the new-and-improved downtown area and the western parts of KCK. Many of these rentals come complete with all the modern amenities (W/D connections, remodeled kitchen areas, rec rooms, etc.) and quite a few even pick up your utilities tab.
A renter’s market: If KCK apartment managers tell you that units aren’t available, it means you did something to tick them off and they want nothing to do with you. Seriously, waiting lists are practically nonexistent, and move-in specials are standard, so play the field and be picky. Landlords compete heavily with each other to entice new tenants, and many property managers even offer to re-paint your new lodgings (using the color of your choice) before you move in. Whether you want hardwood or plush carpet, a single floor or a multi-level unit, or anything else, you’ll find no shortage of options.
Bring along the basics: Make sure that when you’re ready to submit a leasing application, you bring along paycheck stubs, banking statements, and rental/residential history info. Also, consider picking up renter’s insurance (less than 20 bucks a month in KCK).
Generally, the more modern neighborhoods are clustered in the western parts of KCK, while the old school, economically-priced digs are located in the central and eastern districts. It’s not unusual to find apartments and rental homes in western ‘hoods like Maywood and Wolcott, which put you in prime location for the city’s shopping and entertainment venues, in the $1500-$1700 range. The further east you go, meanwhile, the more likely you are to find rentals for $600 or less. What’s important to realize is that the various ‘hoods of KCK (unlike so many other Midwest “sprawls”) have their own distinct character, so be sure to visit a prospective area in advance to gauge its vibes.
Quick reference point: Modern rental homes and newly-constructed apartments are situated heavily in the west. The downtown area is your best bet if you want to live in a high rise or luxury unit in an urbanized environment. And the neighborhoods immediately surrounding downtown and further east offer a mixture of well-established single-family homes for rent and smaller, older apartments.
Hope this helps, and happy hunting in KCK!
June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Kansas City rents increased over the past month
Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $739 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
- Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were up 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
- Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Kansas City.
- While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kansas City.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Kansas City from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
Apartment List has released results for Kansas City from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Kansas City renters seem to be very satisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “Most renters gave average or above average scores across the board.”
Key findings in Kansas City include the following:
- Kansas City renters give their city an A overall for satisfaction.
- Some of the highest-rated categories for Kansas City included affordability/cost of living (A+), local jobs and career opportunities (A-), and pet friendliness (A).
- Renters here are also relatively satisfied with access to public transit (B-) and safety (B-).
- Renters were not as satisfied with the quality of local schools, giving this category a C rating.
- Millennial renters are especially satisfied with Kansas City, giving it an A overall.
- Kansas City did relatively well alongside other cities such as Oklahoma City, OK (B+), Tulsa, OK (B+), and Lincoln, NE (A+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
Renters say:
- “I love the ability to walk to and from local clubs and bars and to have Uber or taxis available to local places at low cost.” —Alex B.
- “I love the city feel without all the negatives that come with it. Very affordable and safe to live here.” —Kyle D.
- “I don't like the weather, but I love all of the places I live close to.” —Alaina M.
- “Inner city is in ruins; lack of grocery stores and department stores. Too many bars and not enough affordable family facilities. Crime is a minus.” —Anon.