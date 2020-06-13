350 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS

A Peek at the “Other Kansas City”

Just FYI: Outsiders often mistake Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri as distinct entities, but the truth is that KCK is actually an extension/suburb of KCMO. In fact, if you get lost driving around either city, you might be surprised (and mildly irritated) to notice that you keep passing “Welcome to Kansas” or “Welcome to Missouri” signs (so buy a GPS, dammit!). Some other key facts about life in KCK include:

Cheap and easy: Great news for budget-conscious leasers: The cost of living in KCK is about 25 percent less than the rest of the country, and rental prices average less than $600. In fact, unless you want to live in one of downtown’s spacious luxury lofts or a 3BR-plus unit, you couldn’t spend more than a grand even if you wanted to. So you can save your money for life’s more important things, like Chiefs tickets and world-famous Kansas City barbecue.

Don’t forget your Dale, Jr. sleeveless tee: KCMO is undoubtedly a gridiron city, but in its sister town across the border, NASCAR is king. The Kansas Speedway regularly hosts racing events and is perhaps the city’s hottest attraction, so don’t forget to pack your arsenal of Ricky Bobby quotes. Hotspots include a nearly 400-acre water park and the revitalized shopping/entertainment district in West Village.

No border wars in today’s K.C.: Interesting historical footnote to impress your buddies at the racetrack: The American Civil War essentially kicked off on the Kansas-Missouri border, earning the Jayhawk State the nickname “Bleeding Kansas.” Never fear, modern Midwesterners: Tempers have calmed down since then, and it’s not unusual for Kansas City folks to live on one side of the border and work/play on the other. Travelers can typically get from home to work and vice versa in less than a half hour.