132 Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO

Living in Grandview

From the delightful parks and recreational activities to the wonderful school systems, life in Grandview has many perks. The cost of living is super cheap and rent is incredibly affordable. The neighborhoods are cozy and friendly, mostly consisting of medium-sized (three to four bedroom) to small (studio to two bedroom) single family houses and townhomes. Most people drive to work, usually a 15 to 30 minutes drive and quite a few people carpool with coworkers or friends.The city is continuing to grow and develop, and as it does, it consistently attracts new businesses to the area as well as new residential developments. Come for a visit and you'll see how the town got it's name - as the story goes, the first settlers came upon it and exclaimed "what a grand view!"