132 Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO📍
Grandview is a quaint little town in Jackson County, Missouri with a population of 24,575. People who live there pride themselves on their strong values and emphasis on family and community. It’s set in a great location as well, with Grandview residents often taking advantage of the fun outdoor activities on the water and the surrounding trails that are great for walking, biking and hiking.
If you’re thinking about finding an apartment in Grandview, come prepared! It always helps to have all the documents you’ll need in case you find a perfect apartment and want to grab it right away. Bring your ID, bank statements, tax papers and references; these can mean the difference between getting the apartment and losing out. Also, make sure you have the money in your account. It often takes two months rent up front and a broker’s fee to secure a deposit, and if you really love a home, you want to make sure you get it!
Houses are about 40 percent rented in Grandview, so whether you’re looking to buy or looking to rent – you’ll probably be able to find something. The vacancy rate is also pretty high at 13 percent, so there’s a good chance you’ll find an apartment you love right away!
From the delightful parks and recreational activities to the wonderful school systems, life in Grandview has many perks. The cost of living is super cheap and rent is incredibly affordable. The neighborhoods are cozy and friendly, mostly consisting of medium-sized (three to four bedroom) to small (studio to two bedroom) single family houses and townhomes. Most people drive to work, usually a 15 to 30 minutes drive and quite a few people carpool with coworkers or friends.The city is continuing to grow and develop, and as it does, it consistently attracts new businesses to the area as well as new residential developments. Come for a visit and you'll see how the town got it's name - as the story goes, the first settlers came upon it and exclaimed "what a grand view!"