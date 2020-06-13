Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:26 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St
6166 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
13520 Spruce Street
13520 Spruce Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.** Spacious remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Crossgates
1 Unit Available
12009 Belmont Avenue
12009 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1350 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Awesome 3 bdrm, 1 bath home with lots of new to enjoy! Including new exterior and interior paint, stainless steel appliances in your kitchen and new counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
11931 Smalley Avenue
11931 Smalley Street, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
864 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
205 Blue Ridge Extension
205 Blue Ridge Ext, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
696 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath in Grandview Mo. This property sits on a large lot with a partially fenced in backyard, and has a 1 car garage. Kitchen appliances included and does have washer/dryer hookup.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
14011 Winchester Court
14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1203 sqft
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
12703 Crystal Ave
12703 Crystal Avenue, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1624 sqft
4 bedroom home for rent - Beautiful newly rehabbed 4 bedroom home. (RLNE5626516)

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
12812 Winchester Avenue
12812 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1812 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This home is perfect for family life and fun! True 4 bedroom up, 2 full bath and lots of room to spread out in this one.
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11345 Sycamore Ter
11345 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$898
1176 sqft
Welcome Home! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths, off street parking, spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.com (RLNE5663492)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11407 Greenwood
11407 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,322
1143 sqft
11407 Greenwood Available 07/01/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious living room area.Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7113 E 111th Terr
7113 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11220 Booth Ave
11220 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$985
912 sqft
11220 Booth Ave Available 08/01/20 Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current residents privacy and do not disturb.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
6909 E 114th Ter
6909 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
890 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Updated and Upgraded 3bd 1bth Home - Property Id: 281037 Updated! We've upgraded one of the extra rooms to a 3rd bedroom. Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house with 1 extra room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7512 Longview Rd
7512 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$830
936 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath with a spacious living room area. Apply Today! Housing vouchers are welcome on this home. For more information contact our Leasing Agent at www.pragerpm.com.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kirkside
1 Unit Available
11513 Richmond Ave
11513 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
916 sqft
This 916 Sq ft property was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Ceiling fans and a clean, updated, stylish look. Unfinished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11406 Sycamore Ter
11406 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 1 BA Ranch with huge fenced in back yard. Washer dryer Hook ups. Deposit $700 Monthly rental rate $700

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11319 Marsh Ave
11319 Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 BR 1 B, newly renovated house Monthly rental rate $750 Deposit 750.00 All utilities are tenant responsibility and must be switched prior to move in.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7703 East 112th Terrace
7703 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Perfectly proportioned 3-bed 1-bath ranch-style home with bonus room in an established neighborhood, featuring a large fenced-in rear yard with a deck perfect for grilling.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Crossgates
1 Unit Available
6710 East 117 Terrace
6710 East 117th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
Freshly updated 3 bedroom townhouse located at Grand Vue Townhomes. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
15605 Allen Avenue
15605 Allen Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Median Rent in Grandview

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Grandview is $688, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $844.
Studio
$544
1 Bed
$688
2 Beds
$844
3+ Beds
$1,154
City GuideGrandview
Former home of U.S. President Harry S. Truman. How many cities can claim that? No more than 40, that's for sure!

Grandview is a quaint little town in Jackson County, Missouri with a population of 24,575. People who live there pride themselves on their strong values and emphasis on family and community. It’s set in a great location as well, with Grandview residents often taking advantage of the fun outdoor activities on the water and the surrounding trails that are great for walking, biking and hiking.

Moving to Grandview

If you’re thinking about finding an apartment in Grandview, come prepared! It always helps to have all the documents you’ll need in case you find a perfect apartment and want to grab it right away. Bring your ID, bank statements, tax papers and references; these can mean the difference between getting the apartment and losing out. Also, make sure you have the money in your account. It often takes two months rent up front and a broker’s fee to secure a deposit, and if you really love a home, you want to make sure you get it!

Houses are about 40 percent rented in Grandview, so whether you’re looking to buy or looking to rent – you’ll probably be able to find something. The vacancy rate is also pretty high at 13 percent, so there’s a good chance you’ll find an apartment you love right away!

Living in Grandview

From the delightful parks and recreational activities to the wonderful school systems, life in Grandview has many perks. The cost of living is super cheap and rent is incredibly affordable. The neighborhoods are cozy and friendly, mostly consisting of medium-sized (three to four bedroom) to small (studio to two bedroom) single family houses and townhomes. Most people drive to work, usually a 15 to 30 minutes drive and quite a few people carpool with coworkers or friends.The city is continuing to grow and develop, and as it does, it consistently attracts new businesses to the area as well as new residential developments. Come for a visit and you'll see how the town got it's name - as the story goes, the first settlers came upon it and exclaimed "what a grand view!"

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Grandview?
In Grandview, the median rent is $544 for a studio, $688 for a 1-bedroom, $844 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,154 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grandview, check out our monthly Grandview Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Grandview?
Some of the colleges located in the Grandview area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Grandview?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grandview from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

