Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

315 Apartments for rent in Gladstone, MO

Stormy Acres
Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
Linden
15 Units Available
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Meadowbrook North
5 Units Available
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Bolling Heights
1 Unit Available
1208 Northeast 66th Street
1208 Northeast 66th Street, Gladstone, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1288 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Bolling Heights
1 Unit Available
1002 Northeast 67th Terrace
1002 Northeast 67th Terrace, Gladstone, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
980 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Stormy Acres
1 Unit Available
6335 North Wyandotte Street
6335 N Wyandotte St, Gladstone, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse style apartment. Located in Gladstone, this property is close to everything. Unit features include 1 car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Stormy Acres
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$670
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1384 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1317 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Stormy Acres
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Walnut
8 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sherwood Estates
2 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer.
Last updated June 3 at 03:49pm
Barry Harbour
10 Units Available
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$789
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
Last updated June 10 at 04:25pm
Briarcliff West
2 Units Available
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8334 N Spruce Avenue
8334 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Beautiful Northland Townhome-Available NOW! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491178?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Davidson
1 Unit Available
5102 North Euclid Avenue
5102 North Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Ridgefield
1 Unit Available
7912 North Michigan Avenue
7912 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2915 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has elegant hardwood floors and a beautiful brick arch in the entryway.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Ravenwood-Somerset
1 Unit Available
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
1212 NW 66th Terrace
1212 Northwest 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
AVAILABLE 3/31! 3 Bedroom Single Family - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry and new appliances, all new flooring throughout, spacious living room and bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,019
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,173
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Breen Hills
21 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$704
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hill Haven
17 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
City GuideGladstone
Since Kansas City has grown to surround it on all sides, Gladstone, Missouri, is a veritable “city within a city.”  That's right, two for the price of one!

Located in the heart of the KC Metro area, this city of 25,000+ residents boasts low tax rates, competitive land costs and the four beautiful seasons that Missouri enjoys. In addition, Gladstone residents are exempt from the Kansas City 1 percent earnings tax, and who doesn’t want to save money on taxes?

Living in Gladstone

New resident resources are abundant on the city’s website, making a move to Gladstone easy and stress-free. Find links that will help you license both your dog and your car, as well as register to vote, learn the city bus system and more.  

Easy access to the major interstates makes it a breeze to get to work or play and back to your home again. Many apartment complexes are located near Interstates 435, 35 and 29, as well as Highways 152 and 169. Apartment living is affordable, with units ranging from small, charming spaces to large, ultra-modern units.  

Staying Glad

Apartment complexes offer numerous amenities, including on-site hair salons, courtesy van transportation, planned social activities and more. With all utilities paid, these affordable apartment homes are perfect for those on a budget or those who want the convenience of apartment living combined with a community environment.

Well-maintained and well-marked streets make getting around in Gladstone easy, even for newcomers. Taxis are available, but most people walk or take their own mode of transportation to and from work and shopping.

An active city, Gladstone hosts several festivals throughout the year, featuring everything from blues music to golf to arts and crafts. All ages can feel at home here and appreciate the lifestyle that Gladstone embraces.  

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gladstone?
The average rent price for Gladstone rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,000.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Gladstone?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Gladstone include Stormy Acres.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gladstone?
Some of the colleges located in the Gladstone area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gladstone?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gladstone from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

