315 Apartments for rent in Gladstone, MO📍
Located in the heart of the KC Metro area, this city of 25,000+ residents boasts low tax rates, competitive land costs and the four beautiful seasons that Missouri enjoys. In addition, Gladstone residents are exempt from the Kansas City 1 percent earnings tax, and who doesn’t want to save money on taxes?
New resident resources are abundant on the city’s website, making a move to Gladstone easy and stress-free. Find links that will help you license both your dog and your car, as well as register to vote, learn the city bus system and more.
Easy access to the major interstates makes it a breeze to get to work or play and back to your home again. Many apartment complexes are located near Interstates 435, 35 and 29, as well as Highways 152 and 169. Apartment living is affordable, with units ranging from small, charming spaces to large, ultra-modern units.
Apartment complexes offer numerous amenities, including on-site hair salons, courtesy van transportation, planned social activities and more. With all utilities paid, these affordable apartment homes are perfect for those on a budget or those who want the convenience of apartment living combined with a community environment.
Well-maintained and well-marked streets make getting around in Gladstone easy, even for newcomers. Taxis are available, but most people walk or take their own mode of transportation to and from work and shopping.
An active city, Gladstone hosts several festivals throughout the year, featuring everything from blues music to golf to arts and crafts. All ages can feel at home here and appreciate the lifestyle that Gladstone embraces.