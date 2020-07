Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool racquetball court garage google fiber hot tub tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Willow Creek is a gated community offering spacious 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments and 2 & 3 Bedroom Townhomes. Located in the Center School District, a few blocks from Rockhurst High School and St. Teresa's Academy, and a short drive to UMKC and Rockhurst University.Willow Creek provides easy access to I-435, Town Center Plaza, and just minutes from Waldo and the Country Club Plaza. Amenities include a business center, clubhouse, a gym, two swimming pools, two racquetball courts, controlled access buildings, garages/carports, GoogleFiber and more.Find a Home - Join a Community.