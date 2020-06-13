103 Accessible Apartments for rent in Kansas City, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1289 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Gashland
3 Units Available
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$749
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Coves North
20 Units Available
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1317 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
New Mark
30 Units Available
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Downtown Loop
30 Units Available
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
49 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,171
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Westside North
24 Units Available
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,134
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1094 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
Crossroads
4 Units Available
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$6,501
4231 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1372 sqft
A fantastic community near the beaches, art galleries, and boutiques. Each home features gourmet kitchens, Juliet balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Energy-efficient windows. On-site fitness center, media room, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 8 at 05:48pm
$
Gashland
10 Units Available
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1234 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Western 49-63
4 Units Available
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$825
314 sqft
Scholars Row offers loft style studio apartments unlike any other in Kansas City! Modeled after Singapore’s acclaimed ultra-efficient hotels, Scholars Row provides the affordability of a studio apartment with the perks of a traditional one bedroom
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 2 at 03:57pm
Country Club Plaza
8 Units Available
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to the Plaza and Crown Center. Units have gourmet style kitchen, all electric appliances and ample counter space. Community offers copy and fax services, gate access and on-call maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated December 3 at 05:50pm
$
Plaza Westport
3 Units Available
Mirabelle
310 West 45th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1101 sqft
Welcome home to The Mirabelle, a beautiful apartment home community in Kansas City, Missouri. Exploring your neighborhood will lead to the discovery of a multitude of local shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Broadway Gillham
13 Units Available
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$880
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
853 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hanover Place
6 Units Available
International
301 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,295
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2-bedroom apartments in Hyde Park neighborhood. Newly renovated with waterfall island counters, hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet-friendly with fitness center and parking. Walk to public transit, shopping and dining locations.
Verified

1 of 234

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Broadway Gillham
3 Units Available
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans for 1-bedroom apartments in Westport neighborhood between US-71 and I-35. Walk to local transit, shopping, dining, entertainment. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Includes gym, bbq/grill, clubhouse, business center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Broadway Gillham
2 Units Available
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 1903 and restored in 2017, this historic building provides beautiful landscaping and character-filled units. Amenities include fully equipped breakfast bars, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, stainless appliances and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Contact for Availability
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
Stop by Blvd64 Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a brand new one or two bedroom apartment, Blvd64 Apartments has what you're looking for! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 12 at 02:07pm
Meadowbrook Heights
21 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1325 sqft
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.

June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kansas City rent trends were flat over the past month

Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $920 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were up 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $920 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Kansas City.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

