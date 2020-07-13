64 Apartments under $700 for rent in Kansas City, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
New Mark
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$685
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$470
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Pendleton Heights
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$645
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
488 sqft
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Waldo
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Verified

1 of 93

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
22 Units Available
Hanover Place
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
6 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
12 Units Available
The Coves
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$640
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$818
1016 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Stormy Acres
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Grandview
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Hickman Mills
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$679
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$660
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Hyde Park neighborhood. Near Metro bus line with access to US-71 and I-35. Pet-friendly with elevator and parking. Updated kitchens, extra storage and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
11 Units Available
Neighborhood United For Action
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
47 Units Available
Loma Vista
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
11 Units Available
Loma Vista
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Platte Ridge
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Broadway Gillham
3201 Broadway Boulevard
3201 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
430 sqft
These apartments are beautifully renovated with attention to detail and more than you would expect from a studio apartment! – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – New appliances – Pets welcome These updated and remodeled spaces feature refinished

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Key Coalition
1808 E 35th St
1808 East 35th Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
1 bedroom Apartment Unit - Property Id: 98101 We DON'T show the apartment until we have an approved application on file. -Rent covers the Water Bill. -1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, washer/dryer in unit. -NO pets allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North India Mound
5502 NORLEDGE AVE
5502 Norledge Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
816 sqft
2 Bedroom House - All electric - 2 Bedroom House in northeast. All electric and no gas bill, discounted rate. Qualifications are: Combined income of 3 times the monthly rent, good rental history, or cosign by family member for students.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ivanhoe Northeast
3833 Olive St
3833 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
824 sqft
Newly Updated 2 bed 1 bath single family home. Full second floor is a bedroom. Appliances are electric and provided in unit. There is a garage attached to the basement. Pets accepted with a separate Pet Addendum.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills
1906 E 59th St RIV-273
1906 East 59th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$699
668 sqft
1906 E 59th St ~ READY NOW! - Enjoy your screened in porch in this 2 bedroom 1 bath near bus line Call for more Details. *NO Section 8. $35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
11406 Sycamore Ter
11406 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 1 BA Ranch with huge fenced in back yard. Washer dryer Hook ups. Deposit $700 Monthly rental rate $700

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hanover Place
3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20
3721 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$695
362 sqft
Studio in Prime Location with amazing new kitchen. New cabinets, counters, back splash, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Hardwoods refinished, new paint and fixtures. Plenty of closet space. Claw foot tub in bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Valentine
3751 Washington St. - 8
3751 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$695
500 sqft
Check out this cozy studio! Nice Amenities include: Google Fiber wired, tenants responsible for service.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waldo
8430 Oak Street, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com
8430 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$450
144 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Take a 3D virtual tour of the house --> www.livehomeroom.com/oak **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kansas City rent trends were flat over the past month

Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $920 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $920 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

