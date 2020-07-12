/
/
/
north hyde park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 PM
260 Apartments for rent in North Hyde Park, Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
520 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
4 Units Available
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
947 sqft
Prime Hyde Park location in Midtown, convenient to bus lines and freeways. Community has internet access and swimming pool. Pets welcome. Recently upgraded units boast fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
450 sqft
This Prairie-style residence was built in the 1920s but was recently renovated in 2013. Offering historic charm, combined with modern features and amenities, it's the perfect combination of old and new. Pets welcome!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
5 Units Available
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
685 sqft
Six-unit buildings have two homes per floor. Quiet, pet-friendly living with controlled building access, renovated kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. On city bus line, minutes from downtown with shopping, dining, entertainment conveniently close.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
8 Units Available
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
817 sqft
Located in the historic Hyde Park, these apartments feature a stunning brick exterior, in combination with a modern interior. Units feature granite countertops, modern appliances, extra storage and more. Parking available on-site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$750
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
424 sqft
1920s style stairways, rich historic ambiance in heart of Hyde Park. Pet-friendly studio, one-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, on-site laundry, controlled building access. Close to public transit, shopping, US-71, I-35.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
Alexander
3421 Locust St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
This historic residence was built in the 1920s, offering character and charm. Renovated in 2013, the space is now modern, featuring maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Two-story porches overlook the quiet, tree-lined street.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
3 Units Available
Windsor House
3420 Locust St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
790 sqft
Near Hyde Park and shopping. Interiors have built-in bookshelves and maple cabinets. Enjoy air conditioning and an upgraded kitchen stocked with new appliances. Community offers bike storage and laundry facilities. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 26 at 04:17pm
6 Units Available
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$701
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
460 sqft
Welcome to Pinnacle Lofts, a community of upscale apartments in Wichita, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1180 sqft
Recent renovations meld vintage with contemporary in small-scale, six-unit community. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, patio/balcony, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, generous storage units and controlled access. Near public transit, US-71, I-35, shopping, schools.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3330 Charlotte Street
3330 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
670 sqft
This renovated Hyde Park apartment offers a sizable floor plan with gleaming hardwoods throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated December 20 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
3430 Gillham Road
3430 Gillham Plaza, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
875 sqft
With its striking red brick exterior, Yankee Hill represents Hyde Park's rich architectural history. Inside, large, modern apartments create cozy living spaces.
Results within 1 mile of North Hyde Park
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
$
107 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
167 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
10 Units Available
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
699 sqft
Kansas City and Westport are minutes away from these renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in exciting Hyde Park. Updated kitchens with granite counters, expansive windows, ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, bike storage.
Verified
1 of 242
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
24 Units Available
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$795
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
938 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 93
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
22 Units Available
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified
1 of 179
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
34 Units Available
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
958 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
13 Units Available
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$910
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
853 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 222
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
23 Units Available
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$800
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
673 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
7 Units Available
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$777
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
676 sqft
Offering a range of layouts, including studios and two-bedroom apartments, these living spaces are both comfortable and modern. Located in a great location, just moments from the historic Westport. Stainless steel appliances included.
Verified
1 of 206
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
20 Units Available
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$840
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
927 sqft
Historic building located near Downtown and the Plaza. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and fully-appointed kitchens. Amenities include a game room, community garden and swimming pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSNorth Kansas City, MO