/
/
smithville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 PM
66 Apartments for rent in Smithville, MO📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Sunflower St
1107 Sunflower St, Smithville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Another Great Listing From Diana Lawson And Renters Warehouse. Newer home in Smithville! Walking distance to new elementary school. Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
15124 Kelly Drive
15124 Kelly Drive, Smithville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Available 05/15/20 Kelly Drive - Property Id: 278304 2 bdrm, 2 ba, 2 car garage townhouse, with possible 3rd bedroom or hobby room on lower level. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room and Master bdrm. Master bdrm has bath & walk in closet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B
19529 Mulberry Ln, Smithville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1353 sqft
Welcome to Clay Creek Townhomes perfectly located at the intersection of Highway 169 & Highway W in Smithville, MO.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville
1 of 25
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1988 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
New Mark
30 Units Available
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
Sherrydale
9 Units Available
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated November 14 at 01:31am
Sherrydale
Contact for Availability
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$974
1110 sqft
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 12 at 02:07pm
Meadowbrook Heights
21 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1325 sqft
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Meadowbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
209 Northwest 113th Street
209 Northwest 113th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1344 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Meadowbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
10110 North Wyandotte Street
10110 North Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Meadowbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
227 Northwest 112 Street
227 Northwest 112th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1625 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Meadowbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1145 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
Meadowbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
315 North West 110th Ter
315 NW 110th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1589 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Property available June 15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This home sits in a cul-de sac and features 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms with both hardware floors and carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
90 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,064
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Stormy Acres
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Breen Hills
36 Units Available
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,018
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1361 sqft
Luxurious, new apartment homes with modern kitchens and tasteful decor. Community features include resort style pool, cabanas, scenic walking trails, on-site massage therapy, and digital movie theater room. Off HWY 45, minutes to downtown Parkville.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$752
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Breen Hills
20 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$704
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Gashland
3 Units Available
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$749
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Walnut
12 Units Available
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Coves North
22 Units Available
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,191
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
The Coves
12 Units Available
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Smithville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,170.
Some of the colleges located in the Smithville area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Smithville from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOPlatte City, MOKearney, MO