Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging clubhouse community garden concierge conference room courtyard fire pit google fiber green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City. The building will consume 90% less energy than standard buildings, making Second and Delaware one of the most efficient buildings on the planet.



Electricity included in rent!