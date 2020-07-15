56 Apartments For Rent Near KCU - Kansas City

/
KCU - Kansas City
Apartments For Rent Near KCU - Kansas City
Columbus Park Industrial
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,028
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1431 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.
River Market
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
The Downtown Loop
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
The Downtown Loop
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,274
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
Crown Center
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
The Downtown Loop
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
The Downtown Loop
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
The Downtown Loop
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,531
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
The Downtown Loop
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
The Downtown Loop
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$987
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
The Downtown Loop
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer.
Westside North
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1064 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
River Market
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
The Downtown Loop
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,172
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
The Downtown Loop
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$942
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Crossroads
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$6,501
4231 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1372 sqft
A fantastic community near the beaches, art galleries, and boutiques. Each home features gourmet kitchens, Juliet balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Energy-efficient windows. On-site fitness center, media room, and concierge.
Crossroads
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,120
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Beacon Hills
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Westside North
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1052 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
The Downtown Loop
Sky on Main
920 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
Sky On Main offers condo-level finishes not commonly found in Kansas City apartments. From Concierge-level services to upgraded sound proofing and ultra-luxury finishes, you may feel a bit spoiled.
Crossroads
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Beacon Hills
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
931 sqft
Great downtown location close to locally owned shops, restaurants and more. Building-wide Wi-Fi, rooftop lounge and retreat ,and landscaped garden terrace. Units are spacious and brightly lit, with large closets.
Crown Center
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,267
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban and Natural. Bustling and Tranquil. Stunning views overlooking downtown Kansas City. Surround yourself with striking views, premium finishes and chic comfort.