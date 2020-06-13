157 Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO📍
Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams.
There is no denying that finding a perfect rental apartment in Raytown to call home can be an overwhelming experience, especially if you are not a local resident. Renting an apartment in this neighborhood is not only hard, but expensive as well. However, the following tips may come in handy to help make your search less painful.
How Much Does it Cost?
The average rental prices in Raytown currently stand at $629, based primarily on the neighborhood. With vacancy rates standing at 6.9 percent, the demand for apartments in Raytown has skyrocketed, which has subsequently caused the prices of houses go up. According to statistical data, the average rental cost in Raytown is 75.5 percent higher than other cities in Missouri. Most of the houses here are owner-occupied, with the majority being older but well-serviced apartments built between 1940 and 1969.
Mode of Transport
While most Americans drive to work on a daily basis, this is exception in some Raytown neighborhoods. Up to 93 percent of residents walk to work, which is a higher figure than in 96 percent of all American neighborhoods. In spite of this, even if you live in a walkable neighborhood, you may still need to drive to your place of work. On average, Raytown City Center residents spend about 15-30 minutes commuting to work, which is shorter than the time spent by most Americans.
Searching for an Apartment
With the prevalent high demand of housing units, one must be prepared to hit the road in the search for apartments. In this regard, you must be prepared to up your game and treat your search as a job if you want to be lucky. Taking a professional angle and keeping time may go a long way in easing the burden. Carrying your credit report, employment letter and a rental application may prove worthy in your hunt.
When it comes to quality, fun and places of interest, then Raytown does not disappoint. Here is a breakdown of the neighborhoods:
Military Club Road: Arguably the most expensive neighborhood in Raytown, Military Club Road is mainly made up of medium-sized to small houses and rental homes. Having been built between 1970 and 1999, many residences here are well established and not old. Considering that it ranks among America’s most expensive, home prices in this region could not be pleasing to everybody.
City Center: Nestled at the heart of Raytown, City Center is less expensive than 69 percent of all Raytown neighborhoods. The average rental prices in this area currently stand at $591 which is 67.2 percent higher than the average rental costs in other neighborhoods. A majority or residents here are lower-middle income earners.
Blue Ridge Boulevard: This is a neighborhood primarily characterized by small apartments and single family homes. The most striking thing about this place is perhaps its sheer diversity, which allows residents to find what fits their aspirations and lifestyles.
Blue Pky: This is one of the leading neighborhoods in Raytown. There are a lot of jobs of every type here, so if you need a job, this may be the area for you.
Life in Raytown is really no different from other US cities, so don't expect for your life to go on a whirlwind of change. Here, up to 93 percent of residents use private cars to commute to work. In addition to that, up to 6 percent of locals carpool with friends, neighbors and coworkers, making Raytown an enchanting place to live.