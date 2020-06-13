157 Apartments for rent in Raytown, MO

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$732
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8216 Harvard Ave
8216 Harvard Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Newly Remodeled Raytown Home-Get on the wating list to be contacted for a private showing!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Register here to be contacted for a private showing: https://homes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8806 E. 59th Terrace
8806 East 59th Terrace, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1 bath in Raytown - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown. Features updated kitchen, flooring including carpet, appliances and spacious room sizes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1808 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848 Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $149,900.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8529 Elm Avenue
8529 Elm Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2058 sqft
Peaceful 3 bdrm, 1.5 ranch home with fresh paint and large fenced yard. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. You'll enjoy the open floor plan with natural light and comfort.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8810 East 59th Street
8810 East 59th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house. This home features stunning hardwood flooring, new tile flooring, and a great sized renovated kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
5310 Ditzler Avenue
5310 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Make sure to come and take a look at this property before its gone! This home has easy access to the front door. The bedrooms have spacious closets and tons of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
7305 Hardy Avenue
7305 Hardy Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1596 sqft
Well cared for Raise Ranch in a great subdivision! This home boasts three bedrooms with lots of natural light, the washer and dryer hook ups conveniently located on the main floor, two beautiful brick fireplaces, and a large family room downstairs

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8801 East 73rd Street
8801 East 73rd Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home is located on a corner lot, at E 73rd St & Blue Ridge Blvd. It offers 2 decent sized bedrooms and another bedroom that is on the smaller side, but would be perfect for a home office.

Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8002 Ditzler Avenue
8002 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
5818 Farley Ave
5818 Farley Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Raytown rents for $950 per month with a $950 security deposit. This duplex has just been remodeled with modern styles and color tones. Features include new appliances, new flooring, one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9208 East 54th Street
9208 East 54th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Check out this unit in Raytown, MO.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8301 Northern Street
8301 Northern Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Ranch! 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home that is just perfect for you. This open floor plan with lots of natural light is a must see! The kitchen is complete with appliances and offers plenty of counter top and cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8484 Lane Drive - 1
8484 Lane Drive, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1850 sqft
Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level. Finished basement for entertaining. HALF OFF ONE MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BY MARCH 1ST 2020!!! Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
8813 E 84th Street
8813 East 84th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Raytown Ranch totally remodeled with Huge Family room - This Raytown Home has been totally remodeled. The home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, built in Microwave and Dishwasher and has plenty of storage.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
6019 Kentucky Avenue
6019 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1032 sqft
6019 Kentucky Ave - 6019 Kentucky Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that is easy access to Hwy 435! -3 bed -1.
Results within 1 mile of Raytown
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Riss Lake
11 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$683
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
Loma Vista
47 Units Available
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
Loma Vista
11 Units Available
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
8921 E 89th Street
8921 East 89th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1800 sqft
8921 E 89th St - 8921 E 89th St is a 3 bed 2.5 bath home that has easy access to many highways! -3 bed -2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9410 Lewis Ave
9410 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Full interior renovation nearing completion!! All new bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops and brand new appliances! Beautiful refinished solid wood floors. Two-inch cordless wood blinds throughout.
City GuideRaytown
Located in Jackson County, Missouri, Raytown is an enchanting city. The city is home to about 29,000 residents and was added to the State of Missouri at a cost $800 through a treaty signed in 1886. The larger Jackson County, under which it falls, was named after President Andrew Jackson.

Home will be everything you ever wished when you discover the Raytown neighborhood. Here at Raytown you will get to enjoy any kind of lifestyle, ranging from luxurious living in the spacious rental apartments in 1 or 2 bedroom styles to singular living experience in the studio apartments. In terms of convenience, shopping, recreation and dining are always at your reach with almost extinct traffic jams.

Finding an Apartment in Raytown

There is no denying that finding a perfect rental apartment in Raytown to call home can be an overwhelming experience, especially if you are not a local resident. Renting an apartment in this neighborhood is not only hard, but expensive as well. However, the following tips may come in handy to help make your search less painful.

How Much Does it Cost?

The average rental prices in Raytown currently stand at $629, based primarily on the neighborhood. With vacancy rates standing at 6.9 percent, the demand for apartments in Raytown has skyrocketed, which has subsequently caused the prices of houses go up. According to statistical data, the average rental cost in Raytown is 75.5 percent higher than other cities in Missouri. Most of the houses here are owner-occupied, with the majority being older but well-serviced apartments built between 1940 and 1969.

Mode of Transport

While most Americans drive to work on a daily basis, this is exception in some Raytown neighborhoods. Up to 93 percent of residents walk to work, which is a higher figure than in 96 percent of all American neighborhoods.  In spite of this, even if you live in a walkable neighborhood, you may still need to drive to your place of work. On average, Raytown City Center residents spend about 15-30 minutes commuting to work, which is shorter than the time spent by most Americans.

Searching for an Apartment

With the prevalent high demand of housing units, one must be prepared to hit the road in the search for apartments. In this regard, you must be prepared to up your game and treat your search as a job if you want to be lucky. Taking a professional angle and keeping time may go a long way in easing the burden. Carrying your credit report, employment letter and a rental application may prove worthy in your hunt.

The Neighborhoods

When it comes to quality, fun and places of interest, then Raytown does not disappoint. Here is a breakdown of the neighborhoods:

Military Club Road: Arguably the most expensive neighborhood in Raytown, Military Club Road is mainly made up of medium-sized to small houses and rental homes. Having been built between 1970 and 1999, many residences here are well established and not old. Considering that it ranks among America’s most expensive, home prices in this region could not be pleasing to everybody.

City Center: Nestled at the heart of Raytown, City Center is less expensive than 69 percent of all Raytown neighborhoods. The average rental prices in this area currently stand at $591 which is 67.2 percent higher than the average rental costs in other neighborhoods. A majority or residents here are lower-middle income earners.

Blue Ridge Boulevard: This is a neighborhood primarily characterized by small apartments and single family homes. The most striking thing about this place is perhaps its sheer diversity, which allows residents to find what fits their aspirations and lifestyles. 

Blue Pky: This is one of the leading neighborhoods in Raytown. There are a lot of jobs of every type here, so if you need a job, this may be the area for you.

Life in Raytown is really no different from other US cities, so don't expect for your life to go on a whirlwind of change. Here, up to 93 percent of residents use private cars to commute to work. In addition to that, up to 6 percent of locals carpool with friends, neighbors and coworkers, making Raytown an enchanting place to live.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Raytown?
The average rent price for Raytown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,060.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Raytown?
Some of the colleges located in the Raytown area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Raytown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Raytown from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

