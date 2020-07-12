/
/
/
fairlane
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:31 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Fairlane, Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
38 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6302 E 102nd Street
6302 East 102nd Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1084 sqft
South Kansas City MO Home totally remodeled - This Kansas City, MO Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Three bedrooms on 2nd level with large bathroom. Kitchen includes, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, built in Microwave and Stove.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
10500 Hillcrest Rd
10500 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$735
696 sqft
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!! Spring Maple- $575-725 1 bedroom 1 bath 696 sq feet Summer Aspen- $625-775 1 bedroom 1 bath 775 sq feet Autumn Oak- $675-825 2 bedroom 2 bath 996 sq feet Winter Willow- $725-875 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,055 sq
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9811 Oakley Avenue
9811 Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath house! This home has some great features including stunning hardwood flooring, and a remodeled kitchen offering new countertops, cupboards, and a set of stainless steel appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6004 E 98TH ST
6004 East 98th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1058 sqft
- (RLNE3557652)
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
10001 Bellaire Avenue
10001 Bellaire Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1512 sqft
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.** Spacious remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Two full bathrooms. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Fairlane
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$679
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
47 Units Available
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8104 99th Terrace East
8104 East 99th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,185
1276 sqft
8104 99th Terrace East Available 08/01/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
11000 Ewing Avenue
11000 Ewing Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has newer flooring, paint, kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, and cabinets. Fenced yard, main floor laundry hookups. No basement. 1 car garage. Located west of Blue Ridge. No Vouchers Request a showing today.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10813 Ewing Ave
10813 Ewing Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$898
840 sqft
10813 Ewing Ave Available 07/30/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - Adorable updated ranch style home is waiting to be claimed! Features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom .
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7208 E 108Th St
7208 East 108th Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,035
1150 sqft
Welcome Home! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.
1 of 30
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
10619 Richmond Avenue
10619 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1290 sqft
Check out this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath ranch home that has received a number of updates and is now ready for new tenants! Featuring stunning refinished hardwood floors in the living room and each bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
9317 Manchester Avenue
9317 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
904 sqft
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, MO. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 904.00 sq ft of living space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9712 Parkwood Avenue
9712 Parkwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
This spacious split-level 3BD/2BTH home was recently updated! Hardwood floors throughout and beautiful tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. 2 car garage on basement level.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7504 E 107th St
7504 East 107th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
7504 E 107th St Available 10/15/20 PRE LEASING!!! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4503 East 112 Terrace
4503 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1993 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of Fairlane
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
41 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$470
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
25 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOBelton, MORoeland Park, KS