Apartment List
/
MO
/
kansas city
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kansas City, MO

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Sherrydale
9 Units Available
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Unity Ridge
10 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:40am
The Downtown Loop
158 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1134 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
89 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
$
Crown Center
109 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1485 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Breen Hills
37 Units Available
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1361 sqft
Luxurious, new apartment homes with modern kitchens and tasteful decor. Community features include resort style pool, cabanas, scenic walking trails, on-site massage therapy, and digital movie theater room. Off HWY 45, minutes to downtown Parkville.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Crossroads
9 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Legacy East
67 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1317 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Breen Hills
21 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 02:05pm
Barry Harbour
4 Units Available
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Coves North
20 Units Available
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Stormy Acres
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1384 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$877
1250 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Coves North
20 Units Available
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1489 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Westside North
5 Units Available
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1566 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 8 at 05:48pm
$
Gashland
10 Units Available
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1234 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Lea Manor
20 Units Available
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1618 sqft
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.

June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kansas City rent trends were flat over the past month

Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $920 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were up 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $920 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Kansas City.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKansas City 3 BedroomsKansas City Accessible ApartmentsKansas City Apartments under $600Kansas City Apartments under $700Kansas City Apartments under $800
    Kansas City Apartments with BalconyKansas City Apartments with GarageKansas City Apartments with GymKansas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKansas City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Apartments with Pool
    Kansas City Apartments with Washer-DryerKansas City Cheap PlacesKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Furnished ApartmentsKansas City Luxury PlacesKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
    Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
    Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
    Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
    GashlandBroadway Gillham

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
    Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary