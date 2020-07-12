/
hanover place
265 Apartments for rent in Hanover Place, Kansas City, MO
1 Unit Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
24 Units Available
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$795
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
938 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
22 Units Available
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
10 Units Available
International
301 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,280
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1307 sqft
Luxury 2-bedroom apartments in Hyde Park neighborhood. Newly renovated with waterfall island counters, hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet-friendly with fitness center and parking. Walk to public transit, shopping and dining locations.
6 Units Available
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
553 sqft
Lovely updated one bedroom in stately brick building. Contemporary features like subway tile and modern bathroom sink. Hardwood floors, tons of light, entry closet with ceiling fans in living and bedroom, plus breakfast nook.
4 Units Available
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$716
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
558 sqft
Pet-friendly, newly remodeled studio and one-bedroom apartments are near city bus lines, easy access to major freeways and Historic Hyde Park. Recently remodeled with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, controlled entrance access and off-street parking.
2 Units Available
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
932 sqft
Newly Renovated property at 38th and Warwick is where you want to live.
1 Unit Available
3635 Warwick Boulevard
3635 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
SPECIAL - $15 Off Each Month For New Leases (3635-03) This beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of Midtown is the perfect choice in urban living.
1 Unit Available
3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20
3721 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$695
362 sqft
Studio in Prime Location with amazing new kitchen. New cabinets, counters, back splash, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Hardwoods refinished, new paint and fixtures. Plenty of closet space. Claw foot tub in bathroom.
1 Unit Available
3809 Baltimore Ave
3809 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2350 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Hyde Park - Classic Hyde Park 3-Story with beautiful original har ood flooring. This home has 5 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. 4 Bedrooms located on the 2nd floor and a Master Suite located on the 3rd level.
1 Unit Available
Congress Lofts
3535 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Kansas City. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,150/month rent. $700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.
1 Unit Available
3724 Wyandotte Street
3724 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3724 Wyandotte Street in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A
3847 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$695
425 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE! Move in by July 15th, 2020 and get free Aug rent! Cute one office with kitchen, bathroom and private secure entrance in the main level of this great building! Private full unit with office space, fit at least 2 desks, or
1 Unit Available
3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2
3817 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Beautiful and spacious Hyde Park apartment! Property on the National Historic Registry & very well maintained. Freshly painted with original crown molding and tons of character! Fireplace for decor purposes only.
1 Unit Available
3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1
3830 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
LOTS OF NEW or REFURBISHED: Kitchen Floor Light fixtures Ceiling Fans Sinks Cabinets Carpet Great Westport location - across the street from The Sundry coffee shop and restaurant; attached to the largest co-working space in the metro...
1 Unit Available
3835 Main Street, Unit - 302
3835 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$875
342 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Netherland is THE building for those who enjoy the scenic downtown Kansas City, without the downtown pricing.
1 Unit Available
2 West 38th Street
2 West 38th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
This beautiful apartment home located close to everything, only steps from the Uptown Theater, bars, restaurants, shopping and more! Featuring beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout the home, a brand new kitchen with a full set of
Results within 1 mile of Hanover Place
130 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
11 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
107 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
167 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
15 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
