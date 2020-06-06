Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving

Welcome home to Whispering Lake Apartments, located in Kansas City, Missouri. Conveniently located just minutes from I-70 and I-435, our pet-friendly community offers convenience to Downtown Kansas City and more.Each of our one and two bedroom apartments come with a stackable washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, garbage disposal, dishwasher and breakfast bar while select homes also feature walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves.Residents at Whispering Lake Apartments enjoy great amenities including an 18 acre lake with a fishing pier, renovated clubhouse and fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, swimming pool and professional management - all in a pet-friendly environment.***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***