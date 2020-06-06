All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Whispering Lake

Open Now until 6pm
10415 E 43rd St · (667) 401-4832
Location

10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0543 · Avail. Aug 5

$816

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 0611 · Avail. Aug 10

$816

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 2012 · Avail. now

$881

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3014 · Avail. Aug 15

$802

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 3134 · Avail. Aug 16

$806

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 3231 · Avail. Aug 15

$806

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
hot tub
package receiving
Welcome home to Whispering Lake Apartments, located in Kansas City, Missouri. Conveniently located just minutes from I-70 and I-435, our pet-friendly community offers convenience to Downtown Kansas City and more.Each of our one and two bedroom apartments come with a stackable washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, garbage disposal, dishwasher and breakfast bar while select homes also feature walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves.Residents at Whispering Lake Apartments enjoy great amenities including an 18 acre lake with a fishing pier, renovated clubhouse and fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, swimming pool and professional management - all in a pet-friendly environment.***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Lake have any available units?
Whispering Lake has 12 units available starting at $802 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Whispering Lake have?
Some of Whispering Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Lake is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Lake offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Lake offers parking.
Does Whispering Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whispering Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Lake have a pool?
Yes, Whispering Lake has a pool.
Does Whispering Lake have accessible units?
No, Whispering Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Whispering Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Lake has units with dishwashers.
