731 OLDHAM STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

731 OLDHAM STREET

731 Oldham Street · No Longer Available
Location

731 Oldham Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful one bedroom studio apartment located within a short distance to Canton, Fells Point, and Downtown. Also located just minutes away from 95 exits. Updated kitchen, bathroom, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

