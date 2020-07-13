All apartments in Baltimore
Woodington West
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Woodington West

402 Colleen Rd. · (256) 487-7883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 Colleen Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I2 · Avail. Oct 14

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A8 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodington West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Woodington West Apartments are located in the heart of Baltimore City. Our versatile floorplans were built to accommodate your needs. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 standard deposit and 1 months rent for conditional deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed.
Parking Details: Parking lot (open parking). Other. Parking lot available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodington West have any available units?
Woodington West has 2 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodington West have?
Some of Woodington West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodington West currently offering any rent specials?
Woodington West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodington West pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodington West is pet friendly.
Does Woodington West offer parking?
Yes, Woodington West offers parking.
Does Woodington West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodington West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodington West have a pool?
No, Woodington West does not have a pool.
Does Woodington West have accessible units?
Yes, Woodington West has accessible units.
Does Woodington West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodington West has units with dishwashers.
