Woodington West

Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 standard deposit and 1 months rent for conditional deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed.