Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly business center clubhouse game room internet cafe yoga

Take a Virtual Tour Now!Welcome to The Falls at Roland Park Apartments. Our high-rise community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space and private balconies creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Many apartments have been recently renovated to include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and washers and dryers. We're ideally located near suberb shopping and dining, colleges and univerisites and major employers. Call for your personal tour today! You'll be glad you did.